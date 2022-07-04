Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stunning Lakeside Getaway at Long Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City.

“When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”

Perched over the west end of Long Lake, this custom home has incredible views and fantastic custom features.

The main floor master suite overlooks the water and is equipped with a spa-like steam shower and a luxurious free-standing tub. You’ll also find a magnificent main floor living space with high ceilings, a stunning fireplace and immaculate kitchen.

“There’s a lot of beachy feel in this home, but yet custom with ship lap and custom cabinetry, gorgeous wide plank floors,” said Molly Buttleman, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors. “But this has six bedrooms technically could be seven. It could be a bunk from above the garage, which is a beautiful area. A very open floor concept here. Nice office area, some really cool niche areas here where you can kind of get away and read or be on your computer and get away if you needed to do that.”

The lower level is where you’ll find a slew of amazing amenities like the sauna, a massive home gym and a home theater that has all the bells and whistles. You also have your own private oasis with great features like a grilling station, an outdoor shower and, of course, the stunning waterfront.

“Hot tub, a beautiful grassy area, steps to the to the beach area and a dock, but a beautiful patio down there with the fire table and tiki torches and a bar and a grilling, grilling area. And it’s a beautiful home,” said Buttleman.

Inside and out, this home has everything you could want and more to enjoy your life on the lake.