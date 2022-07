The Pennsylvania Insurance Department will host a four-day academy for college students interested in pursuing careers in the insurance industry. The NextGen Insurance Academy will be held from Aug. 1-4. Officials said that the goal of the academy is to provide students with a comprehensive overview of insurance and connect them with resources to help direct their career path. The curriculum will be presented by insurance professionals from all sectors of the industry, including government and regulatory agencies, private insurance companies and consumer advocates.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO