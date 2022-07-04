11-year-old dies in fireworks mishap, Indiana cops say. ‘I’ll never see my son again’

An 11-year-old boy died on the way to a hospital after a fireworks incident on Sunday, July 3, according to Indiana State Police.

Police identified the boy as Camrynn Ray McMichael, of Mt. Vernon, according to a July 4 news release.

Officers responded to a report of a child seriously injured by a firework just before 10 p.m. on July 3, the release says.

The boy’s mother, who goes by Kyrra Lynn on Facebook, wrote that she would never see her son again because of a firework.

“I held my son’s broken skull & brain in my hands last night,” she wrote. “That’s the reality. Don’t even (expletive) buy those (expletive) things. I’ll never see my son again over a (expletive) firework.”

Lynn did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on July 4.

Mt. Vernon is about 190 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Sabrina Harms, who wrote on Facebook that she works with Camrynn’s mother at an American Legion post, asked the community for donations to support the family.

“Please keep Kyrra Lynn and family in your prayers,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe page for the family said that Camrynn had an “unbelievable passion” for football and basketball.

“Cam was always willing to give a helping hand to whoever needed it,” the page says. “He was a momma’s boy for sure as he helped his mom with whatever he could.”

He also loved his younger sister and had a soft spot for animals, according to the page.

“In his sister’s eyes Camrynn hung the moon,” the page says.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that an autopsy was scheduled for July 5.

