Paso Robles, CA

Fires damage home in Paso Robles and vegetation at Camp Roberts

calcoastnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire that broke out at Camp Roberts on Sunday has burned 150 acres in southern Monterey County, and another blaze damaged a residence in Paso Robles. The Camp Roberts fire is 60 percent contained, as of...

calcoastnews.com

KION News Channel 5/46

Several Central Coast restaurants receive $3,000 grant to stay open

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E Corporation Foundation awarded nine Central Coast businesses $3,000 that are still struggling with pandemic-related problems. Santa Cruz County: Cork And Fork Capitola – Capitola San Benito County: Calavera Coffee – HollisterInaka Japanese Restaurant – San Juan Bautista Monterey County: Aquino's Birrieria – Pacific GroveEnglish Ales Brewers – MarinaLa Movida – SalinasMain The post Several Central Coast restaurants receive $3,000 grant to stay open appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kprl.com

Four Fires in the Salinas Riverbed 07.05.2022

Paso Robles fire department responded Saturday morning to four fires in the Salinas riverbed. The first was reported around 9 Saturday morning near the waste water treatment plant off Sulfur Springs road. When they arrived, fire fighters discovered a second fire. A third was found at 9:39 south of the wastewater treatment plant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles, CA
kprl.com

Two Fatal Car Crashes 07.06.2022

Two fatal car crashes so far this week in the north county. Around seven last night, a man driving a 2009 Dodge charger at a high rate of speed northbound on highway 101 headed toward Paso Robles. He was passing vehicles on the shoulder and the median. His Dodge charger clipped a Toyota land cruiser just south of the Spring street off ramp.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crews extinguish multiple fires over weekend

– On Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to multiple fires within the riverbed in the City of Paso Robles. The first fire was reported at 8:58 a.m. near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Rd. Upon the arrival of the first unit, a second fire was discovered north of that location adjacent to Highway 101. A third fire was discovered by units at the scene at approximately 9:39 a.m. south of the wastewater treatment plant. Fortunately, due to the recent hazardous fuel mitigation completed by the livestock grazing, this fire remained small. All three fires were fully controlled at .51 acres at 12:38 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
KSBW.com

Local police officials crack down on illegal fireworks on the Central Coast

SEASIDE, Calif. — Illegal fireworks were going off in neighborhoods all across the Central Coast yesterday. These fireworks are proven dangerous and can cause harmful effects such as fires and even death. This year in Seaside, the police department focused on transparency. The chief of police for the Seaside...
SEASIDE, CA
The Tribune

Paso Robles man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101

A Paso Robles man was killed in a high-speed crash on Highway 101 on Tuesday evening. According to CHP, the driver of a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound near the South Spring Street exit around 7:04 p.m. He was passing cars on both the inside and outside shoulders, and while doing so, clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, according to a CHP news release.
PASO ROBLES, CA

