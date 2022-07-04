Fires damage home in Paso Robles and vegetation at Camp Roberts

– On Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to multiple fires within the riverbed in the City of Paso Robles. The first fire was reported at 8:58 a.m. near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Rd. Upon the arrival of the first unit, a second fire was discovered north of that location adjacent to Highway 101. A third fire was discovered by units at the scene at approximately 9:39 a.m. south of the wastewater treatment plant. Fortunately, due to the recent hazardous fuel mitigation completed by the livestock grazing, this fire remained small. All three fires were fully controlled at .51 acres at 12:38 p.m.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO