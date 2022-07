Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO