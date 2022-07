Could Los Angeles County see a new District Attorney in the coming months?. Organizers of the campaign leading the push for the recall of embattled LA County DA George Gascón says they have enough signatures required to get the recall on the upcoming ballot. The group, who claims they gathered "well over" the nearly 567,000 signatures needed to make ballot, will deliver the signatures to the LA County registrar of voters on Wednesday afternoon.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO