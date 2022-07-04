ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Annual ‘Set the Night to Music’ fireworks extravaganza

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities around the commonwealth are celebrating the Independence Day holiday.

Eyewitness News WAS at the 27th annual ‘Set the Night to Music’ Fireworks Extravaganza. Even though it’s been going on for years, organizers say it takes months to put it all together.

“We’ve been preparing for this since January. It takes a lot of coordination with the city to get everything just right and in place,” said Ted Miner, Operations Manager for Backyard Broadcasting.

The 27th annual Set the Night to Music Fireworks Extravaganza is back again in Williamsport. People are coming early, and setting up chairs for a front-row seat for live music, and enjoying the vendors.

“There are more vendors than ever before. So bring an appetite, there’s lots to eat, lots to drink and a lot of craft vendors as well,” Miner explained.

Wyoming Valley and beyond: Fourth of July events
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zvNY_0gUfXwvZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXI7x_0gUfXwvZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Gz4_0gUfXwvZ00

Backyard Broadcasting worked with the city to ensure there are enough emergency personnel present. There will also be some road closures as the night carries on.

“The Market Street Bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm because two tractor loads of fireworks will be up on that bridge shooting up river,” Miner added.

Many people say that’s what they’re looking forward to the most.

“The fireworks because they’re just really cool and pretty,” said Aletha Fletcher, Williamsport resident

Others love seeing the community come together.

“I think it’s nice for everybody to come out because when they had COVID, nobody could come out and see the fireworks,” said Raymond Klinger, a Newberry resident.

Miner says they’re grateful for the support from the city, paramedics, and sponsors that helped make the celebration possible.

It feels great, there’s a lot of work but when you see the smile on everyone’s faces and the enthusiasm from everyone for our nation’s 246th birthday, it’s all worth it,” Miner said.

The fireworks will begin at Monday at approximately 9:40 pm, right across the river.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 250 years in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — Semiquincentennial is a word you don't hear too often, but that's what Sunbury is celebrating this week — its 250th anniversary. "I think it's great. I love what the community is doing. They've put a ton of hard work into this," Brianne Witmer said. Planning...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury 250, “Take a Ride on the Reading” This Weekend

SUNBURY – Tickets still available for historic rail excursions . . . As the Sunbury 250th morphs into Sunbury Celebration Days later this week, promoters said there are still tickets available for a very special event Saturday. Co-chairs of the semiquincentennial – Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck – said...
SUNBURY, PA
miltonindependent.com

GALLERY: Milton celebrates Independence Day, hundreds gather for parade

Hundreds gathered for Milton's Independence Day parade down Route 7 this morning. Beginning at Milton Middle School and ending at Bombardier Park, parade-goers clapped for various floats, collected candy from some and were sprayed with water by others. Here are the best shots of the day!
MILTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
City
Newberry Township, PA
WBRE

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Festivities are underway at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. It began Monday at noon and Eyewitness News was there with the mayor, businesses, and people. The fireworks show begins Monday night at 9:00.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Country singer Lee Brice to headline Yuengling’s Stars and Stripes event

Yuengling will host its annual Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 9 at the historic Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville. The headliner for the day-long event will be country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice, who will perform at 8 p.m. Last year Brice began serving as Yuengling’s official “brand ambassador” for its new Stars & Stripes Program, created to support our nation’s military veterans.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Church extends 'a helping hand,' offers free gas cards

MONTANDON, Pa. — While driving along Main Street in Montandon, it's hard to miss the sign. Free gas is something that's hard to come by, and one woman came to check it out. "Great idea to keep the gas going because you have no idea what's coming next for workers or people looking for jobs. It's going to help out a lot," the woman, whose name is Tammy, said.
MONTANDON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Set The Night To Music#Extravaganza#Backyard Broadcasting
WBRE

Prince Farrington’s bootlegger tour in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County has an exciting way for people to sample local drinks while learning about their history from when those drinks were illegal. Lycoming County is home to the Little League World Series, but there’s a lot more to do outside of baseball. Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour is a way […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County veterans monument vandalized over holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property. Vandalism was discovered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Erosion, vandalism at Pottsville landmark

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While he wasn't born in the coal region or even in Pennsylvania, Henry Clay, a Virginia-born politician, was influential in the 1800s. He was so cherished by the people of Pottsville for his support of anthracite coal that less than a month after his death in 1852, work began on a monument in his honor.
POTTSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Highway 81 Revisited

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BRINGS ‘TROUBLE’ TO BRIGGS FARM

It’s been almost 25 years since Kenny Wayne Shepherd released his sophomore album, “Trouble Is…,” but the record is still reverberating. On the back of the hit single “Blue on Black,” the album rocketed the blues guitarist, just 20 at the time, into the mainstream. The Louisiana native has gone on to multiple Grammy nominations, collaborations with everyone from Buddy Guy to Stephen Stills and is a regular headliner at blues festivals all over the world — including his Saturday, July 9 event-closing set at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, Pa. — and his current run of dates is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of that seminal album.
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Remembering the Battle of Wyoming

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A patriotic event on the Fourth of July remembers one of the shortest yet bloodiest battles of the Revolutionary War. The service is held on the very grounds where a monument honors hundreds of soldiers who laid down their lives. Those who took part in the ceremony say it’s important […]
WYOMING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

SPCA Pets of the week: Athena and Scott

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Athena Athena, like her namesake, is majestic. She has a regal look that is a bit tempered by the comical smudge of pink on her bottom lip. At three years old, Athena is a bundle of energy and very...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Wellsboro Welcomes New Borough Manager

WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Borough Office has hired Louis Rachiele to the position of borough manager. Scot Boyce, who formerly held the position, has taken a new job with Corning Inc. “I love the town. I’d love to be more involved with the town,” said Rachiele. “My biggest goal...
WELLSBORO, PA
abc23.com

Disabled Veteran and Service Dog Kicked Out

Earlier this year, a Centre County Disabled Veteran filed a Federal Suit claiming a State College area business refused to let his Service Dog into the store. Now, several months later, he’s encountering new frustrations. Video shows Christopher Taylor of Bellefonte with his Service Dog Zeke. Taylor says Zeke...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DCNR cleans up fish passageway along Williamsport Dam

Reprinted from Riverkeeper Reflections of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. After a June 10 blog post by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with underwater video by Michael Kinney showing a complete debris blockage of a fish passageway alongside the Williamsport Dam on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, DCNR's Tiadaghton office has since cleaned the passageway twice and has shared a more aggressive maintenance plan moving forward.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Pets missing after Stone Hedge Condo fire

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Fire tore through homes on a Wyoming County golf course last week, and some pets are still missing. The fully involved fire occurred Friday on Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock Township and burned several homes to the ground. The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter says seven cats and one dog […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy