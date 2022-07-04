ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idalou, TX

Idalou, LFR crews fighting grass fire NE of Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 2 days ago

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Crews from Idalou and Lubbock Fire Departments were called to...

KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue called to 68 fires over July 4th holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to almost 70 fires over the holiday weekend, from Saturday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 5. Here’s the daily breakdown provided by LFR on Wednesday:. Saturday July 2nd – 6 fires. Sunday July 3rd – 11 fires. Monday...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCSO: Crews respond to large grass fire near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a large grass fire just northwest of Shallowater late Monday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer. LCSO said deputies first responded at 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 179 and FM 1729. Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Department responded. The Shallowater Fire Department responded again at approximately 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that the fire reignited, according to LCSO.
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: 98th St. back open after gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Evacuation orders lifted after gas leak near 98th and Albany. Hobbs woman arrested after attempted carjacking with 2 children inside. Police say Regina Castillo left a six-year-old girl on the corner and led officers on a chase with an infant in the backseat.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Time for a Fireworks Purge in Lubbock

In The Purge, all crime is legal for 24 hours. This includes everything; that's why they say "all." My idea adopts the central idea from The Purge and modifies it to the world of fireworks. Here's where I'm going with this: for two hours, every 4th of July, ALL FIREWORKS...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Fires Rage On in Lubbock County Through July 4th Weekend Due to Fireworks

Hot dogs, hamburgers and grass fires were on the menu for Lubbock County residents this 4th of July. Most of these fires would have been preventable had people taken the precautions that Lubbock fire marshals presented, such as bringing water and/or fire extinguishers to avoid a simple ember becoming a blazing fire. Instead, some people celebrated the 4th of July by popping fireworks that resulted in fires across the South Plains, both outside and inside city limits.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

$187k+ cash found in home of former Lubbock PD officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant obtained Tuesday by EverythingLubbock.com provided new information about the arrest for former Lubbock Police Officer Jamie Lacraig Farrie Jr., 30. Farrie was arrested in Lubbock on June 21 on a felony warrant out of Brevard County, Florida for grand theft over $500,000, burglary...
getnews.info

Nate Tauferner Helps Homeowners Migrate to Lubbock, Texas

Nate Tauferner is a Texas, Lubbock realtor. Nate specializes in Texas real estate and is committed to helping American homeowners find the best homes in Lubbock. The home of Buddy Holly, Texas Tech University, and one of the most child-friendly places in America, Lubbock is among the best places parents could want to settle down in. Even though Lubbock is ranked highly on the list of American cities with the lowest costs of living, the most expensive homes and lots are marketed the most, and many people do not get the opportunity to leverage the many benefits it brings.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Limited showers, hot & dry for most

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and storms, but limited in coverage today. Some communities will get rain, but most of the region will be hot and dry on this Wednesday. On Thursday, another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible and the chances will continue into the weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Zaxby’s Comments On Whether They’re Coming to Lubbock

Get your taste buds ready, Lubbock. Have you ever heard of the amazing Zaxby's? I've got some news for you, Lubbock. You might know the name very well soon. Zaxby's has so many great options and locations across the country. It all started in Statesboro, Georgia and expanded from there. It was all built around good chicken and the famous Zax sauce. From when it started back in 1990 to today, they've opened more than 900 locations.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Craig Ross seriously injured, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and Chron Taylor hurt in a crash (Lubbock, TX)

52-year-old Craig Ross seriously injured, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and Chron Taylor hurt in a crash (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Craig Ross, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and 29-year-old Chron Taylor as the victims who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported a little after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of 50th Street [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Slight uptick in our rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An increase in shower and storm activity will bring a slightly better rain chance to much of the South Plains today. We’ll be back to very limited activity the rest of the week. Here’s what we expect. Heat and humidity again will fuel spotty...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains weather: Again, again, and again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little day to day change in our weather summarizes my forecast through the weekend. What we’ve seen the past several days, we again will see the next several days. This afternoon again partly cloudy, again somewhat breezy, again hot, and again scattered showers and thunderstorms...
LUBBOCK, TX

