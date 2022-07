Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for the remarks he made in the aftermath of the fatal mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. In a video posted to Facebook, Bailey offered prayers for the victims and for law enforcement… and then said, “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation.” After intense social media criticism, Bailey issued a later statement saying he was sorry, quote, “if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state.”

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO