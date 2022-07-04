Greensboro brothers create art out of broken pottery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan and Brad Caviness are brothers who like to break pottery, but their shattered work is inspired by the pottery of great civilizations of the past.

“We work together a lot,” Bryan said. “I have a degree in architecture and his is in art.”

To create their work, the two use a hammer to bust pottery then put the pieces back together. They record the destruction to help them put the pieces back together.

“Just as the hammer goes through, and the jar starts to lift and break — if we can capture that moment — that’s the way we are going to try and rebuild it,” Bryan said.

It’s a contrast between beauty and brokenness with the art taking place inside.

“When we stuck a light down inside the broken jars, as soon as we saw that glow on the inside — I never considered the inside of the jar as being where everything is happening,” Brad said.

For example, the two will use clay from a Native American region out west. When they put the broken pottery back together, they’ll create a replica of the Native American community inside.

Much of their work is extensive historical research, which gives people a view of past civilizations.

“Hopefully, it will give people an inspiration to think of something they’ve never thought of before,” Bryan said.

You can find their work on display and for sale at the Ambleside Gallery on South Elm Street in Greensboro.

You can find also find their work at bcclayart.com.

