TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least five people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo in the early hours of the Independence Day holiday. The first happened before 1:00 a.m. on Walnut St. Officials at the scene said one victim was rushed to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the person who had been shot was in stable condition. Police did not identify any suspects.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO