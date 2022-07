Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are entertainers, so it's reasonable to expect their upcoming wedding will be nothing short of spectacular. "I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough, 37, told PEOPLE at the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO