The community is invited to cool off by the river this weekend while watching the 2022 ACA Open Canoe Slalom Nationals at Centennial Park. The contest will be from about 9 a.m to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the whitewater slalom course on the Arkansas River. Sunday’s event will wrap up a little earlier in the day but will finish with a down-river race that will go from the slalom course to the bridge at Raynolds Avenue. The slalom course stretches from about First to Fourth streets.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO