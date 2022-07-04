Hill wins stellar MLB debut, Tigers beat Guardians in Game 1
DETROIT (AP) -- Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six impressive innings, Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run single and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 Monday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. The Guardians played their third doubleheader in seven days and their...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
DETROIT — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had two doubles, and Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs, and an RBI on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a spot on the bench for...
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila showed up in the press box Wednesday morning for what was described as an impromptu chat with reporters, his first such talk since the end of spring training.
Hours later, the Tigers completed a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Now the team hits the road against three American League Central foes, sitting at 34-47 with 12 games to go before the All-Star break.
The latest development about Eduardo Rodriguez is concerning, to say the least. The Detroit Tigers placed the left-hander on the restricted list on June 13 after he informed the team he was stepping away due to personal matters. On Wednesday, Tigers general manager Al Avila revealed that Rodriguez hasn't communicated...
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.
