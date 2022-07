Taron Egerton is at the center of Apple’s new drama “Black Bird,” a show that asks him, foremost, to be a reactive force. Tangled in the prison system after his plan to plead out for a short narcotics-charge sentence blows up, Egerton’s Jimmy Keene is offered the opportunity to get out. His freedom depends on his managing to elicit information out of maximum-security prisoner Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) before he’s freed on appeal. Against Hauser’s massive performance of criminal insanity or just plain insanity, Egerton is forced to be resourceful, to find ways to show us who Jimmy is beyond the object of misfortune: That he largely succeeds pulls “Black Bird” over the line.

