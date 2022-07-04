VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/police-pursuit-ends-in-fatal-crash/
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit. As the constable deputy turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store, at times reaching 130 mph, Pct. 5 said.
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – The Mont Belvieu Police Department didn’t hold back any punches (no pun intended) when releasing information about a suspected road rage incident that occurred Tuesday. “There has been lots of social media buzz about an incident in Mont Belvieu this morning, so MBPD wanted...
Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
A man who was critically injured in a car crash near Acres Homes after possibly suffering a medical episode earlier last week has died, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to HPD. He died on Tuesday, according to...
HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and homicide detectives were joined by family members Wednesday to make a plea to the public for additional information on the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson. Finner announced that the reward for information on...
Homicide detectives are on scene of a man found deceased in a field in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near the Gulf Fwy service road about 1:30 pm.Houston Police. Homicide detectives are on scene of a man found deceased in a field in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near the Gulf Fwy service road about 1:30 pm.
Just before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near Bert Brown when the driver crashed into a signal pole. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. A back seat passenger was transported i…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fm-1314-has-reopened-after-double-fatal-crash/
ARRESTED: Bryant Woods, 34, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a man at 6100 Elm Street on Dec. 17, 2021. Details: https://t.co/bg8SJZUcqA #HouNews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/7Ix3DjQFii.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home. An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest...
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while sitting in a car. The shooting was initially reported by Houston police as a woman sitting in her car with a friend when a man approached her and shot her multiple times before robbing her. Investigators say that is no longer the case.
Authorities are searching for the alleged gunmen responsible for the deadly drive-by shooting of a 5-year-old girl at a Houston intersection. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said at a press conference that a vehicle driven by the...
Houston - A Houston mom is still searching for answers after her 14-year-old son was discovered dead in a cow pasture back in 2018 in northwest Harris County. So what happened to 14-year-old Justin Gonzalez? His mom only knows that just beyond a dead end road and through a field, her son was found face down, dead in a pond four years ago.
A male is being transported from a freestanding emergency room on Rayford after being shot multiple times. The victim showed up to the CHI St. Lukes freestanding emergency room at 3515 Rayford Road. Montgomery County Hospital District is transporting the victim to a Woodlands area hospital with CPR in progress.
A road rage incident may have led to the deadly shooting of a man at a gas station in north Houston, police say. Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a vehicle they are searching for in connection to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the...
A 29-year-old Liberty woman, Kati Quick, was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, Quick was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the strange death of a man found inside a pickup truck on the south side Monday. Police say they checked the parked vehicle around 10:45 a.m. and noticed a strong odor coming from inside. That's when they spotted the victim wrapped in a...
