Willis, TX

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

By MiCo
 2 days ago

The victims of Sunday's double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front...

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/police-pursuit-ends-in-fatal-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Pursuit in Montgomery County ends in deadly motorcycle crash

A pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw a motorcycle going in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit near Hardin Store Road and Anderson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends in fatal crash in Magnolia, Pct. 5 says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit. As the constable deputy turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store, at times reaching 130 mph, Pct. 5 said.
MAGNOLIA, TX
26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
MAGNOLIA, TX
Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Man dies after Acres Homes car crash

A man who was critically injured in a car crash near Acres Homes after possibly suffering a medical episode earlier last week has died, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to HPD. He died on Tuesday, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
FM 1314 HAS REOPENED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

Just before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near Bert Brown when the driver crashed into a signal pole. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. A back seat passenger was transported i…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fm-1314-has-reopened-after-double-fatal-crash/
11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police say he attempted to kidnap his 1-year-old child from their custodial parent’s home. An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister grappled with Dominguez-Barranco after he broke into their home. According to an arrest...
BRYAN, TX
CPR In-Progress, Male Transported From Rayford ER Center w/ Multiple Gun Shot Wounds

A male is being transported from a freestanding emergency room on Rayford after being shot multiple times. The victim showed up to the CHI St. Lukes freestanding emergency room at 3515 Rayford Road. Montgomery County Hospital District is transporting the victim to a Woodlands area hospital with CPR in progress.
Liberty woman killed in July 4 crash

A 29-year-old Liberty woman, Kati Quick, was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, Quick was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
LIBERTY, TX

