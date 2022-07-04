ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Gov. Pritzker speaks on mass shooting at Illinois parade

By John Clark
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Monday to address the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade earlier today.

Six people were killed and 24 injured after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop with a high-powered rifle.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

“I want to begin by honoring the heroic actions of law enforcement who ran toward the gunshots they heard today. In particular, lives were saved because the Highland Park Police courageously protected and served their community,” Pritzker said during a press conference.

The Illinois governor gave Highland Park residents reassurance that law enforcement is doing what they can to find the suspect.

“To the residents of Highland Park and surrounding communities: This murderer will be brought to justice. But until that happens, please follow instructions from local authorities on how best to keep you and your family safe. And please know that every resource at the state’s disposal will be available to you in the days and weeks ahead as you recover from this horrific tragedy,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker gave his condolences to the family of the six victims, and said that his family is grieving with them.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle. There are no words I can offer to lessen the pain of those families who will no longer associate the 4 th of July with celebration, but instead with grief. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I and our family grieve with you,” Pritzker said. “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague. A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we as a nation refuse to uphold – the freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence.”

Pritzker proceeded to voice his anger at the gun violence that is plaguing the country.

“If you are angry today, I’m here to tell you to be angry. I’m furious,” he said. “I’m furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence. I’m furious that their loved ones are forever broken by what took place today.  I’m furious that children and their families have been traumatized. I’m furious that this is happening in communities all across Illinois and America. I’m furious because it does not have to be this way and yet we as a nation, well, we continue to allow this to happen. While we celebrate the 4 th of July just once a year, mass shootings have become our weekly – yes, weekly – American tradition.”

The governor said that change needs to happen in order to prevent more mass shootings.

“It’s the 4th of July – a day for reflection on our freedoms. Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons.  And I don’t think a single one of them would have said you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high capacity magazine — or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live,” Pritzker said. “So yes, I’m angry. We as a nation deserve better.”

Earlier today, Pritzker released a statement saying:

“Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.

“But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country.

“I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must – and we will – end this plague of gun violence. “

Pam Jones
2d ago

I'm so sorry for the loss of all the people. Start putting the people first. Always have to bring up guns. Maybe you shouldn't defund Police, and order them to stand down instead of letting them do there job.

Myron Birdwell
2d ago

if you are serious about ending gun violence prove it by getting rid of your assassin FOID card and then allow open or concealed carry!

Dale Skinner
2d ago

Gee you have the most gun laws up there how does that happen. Oh wait I know gun laws don't work

CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Potential Violence Turns a Fun Day At Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo Into a Nightmare

I hate to sound so depressing and negative right now, but as a parent, I often worry about the world I brought my children into. Many people are so unforgiving, unhinged, and mean these days, and trying to raise responsible and caring children in this type of environment is a daunting task. I can only hope having a happy childhood will be enough to shelter them from a downright scary world.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Understanding the State of Illinois red flag law

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - United States Senator Tammy Duckworth says she would like to see a national red flag law. Illinois passed it’s own red flag law back in 2019. It allows family members to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others.
CARBONDALE, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
97ZOK

List of Best Schools In Illinois for 2022 Is Out, Where Does Yours Rank?

The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker’s special session postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will not be returning to Springfield as soon as expected. Governor JB Pritzker called for a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but he and the leaders of both chambers released a statement saying that legislators will not meet this month. The goal of the session was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Illinois, study finds

CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Of Illinois Trooper Being Attacked By Mob

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gov. Pritzker not backing down from gun control debate

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to critics of Illinois gun laws. The National Rifle Association tweeted about Monday’s Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, saying that “since 1950… 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones.” Highland Park bans owning assault rifles. Pritzker countered with “100% of mass […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harris visits with Highland Park first responders

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited first responders in Highland Park on Tuesday evening. She was in the Chicago area to attend the National Education Association’s annual meeting. The VP spoke to NEA members at McCormick Place, and she touched on gun violence during her speech. “Children, parents, grandparents, victims to […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

