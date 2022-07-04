Key West man crowned Key lime pie-eating champion

Key West Reef Report 7-1 Set off with the goal of doing some catch and release reef fishing to find consistent action. Started off shallower in 50-60 ft. But the current was almost at a standstill and the predators were laser-focused. After only catching a handful of barely legal sized snapper and only narrowly missing feeding them to a shark each time, we decided to move. Went deeper out to 110 ft. and found a much better current flow and no predators. Started to get a consistent bite going on yellowtails and mangroves over 20 inches with some ceros, groupers, and a stray kingfish in the mix. Yellowtails we were using a 10ft section of 20lb flouro and a 1/32oz jighead with a chunk of ballyhoo, mangroves mostly came on knocker rigs with a 3 oz lead with a small live pinfish or big pinfish cut in half sitting on the bottom.

2 DAYS AGO