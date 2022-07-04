Key West man crowned Key lime pie-eating champion

Key West is the southernmost island of the United States, located 7 miles off the coast of Florida. For decades the only way to reach the Keys was by boat, so they were secluded from the rest of the states. This seclusion changed in 1911 with the construction of the...
Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for. A spokesperson for the DBPR...
The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
Key West Reef Report 7-1 Set off with the goal of doing some catch and release reef fishing to find consistent action. Started off shallower in 50-60 ft. But the current was almost at a standstill and the predators were laser-focused. After only catching a handful of barely legal sized snapper and only narrowly missing feeding them to a shark each time, we decided to move. Went deeper out to 110 ft. and found a much better current flow and no predators. Started to get a consistent bite going on yellowtails and mangroves over 20 inches with some ceros, groupers, and a stray kingfish in the mix. Yellowtails we were using a 10ft section of 20lb flouro and a 1/32oz jighead with a chunk of ballyhoo, mangroves mostly came on knocker rigs with a 3 oz lead with a small live pinfish or big pinfish cut in half sitting on the bottom.
For the second consecutive week, the Sick and Shut Down List goes to Key West, but for the first time ever, there’s restaurant recidivism within the inspection period. So, let’s get to this week’s list. RULES EXIST: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional...
Key West Florida is a tourist hot spot, bringing in millions of tourists a year. It’s an unusual type of paradise, famous for its wild chickens, six-toed cats and quirky aesthetics. Less than seven and a half square miles, with a population of less than 30 thousand, it has been said that you can walk from the north end of Key West to the south end in just at half an hour.
(WSVN) - A couple from Miami were arrested for stealing a French Bulldog and then demanding a cash reward to return it to its rightful owner. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Reinier Fuentes and 26-year-old Lilianne Dominguez stole Sailor after he managed to escape his home in Marathon on June 25.
MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding. Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark.
