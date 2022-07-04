ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Dean Endowment to benefit AoA's youth art programs

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A new youth art gallery at Arts of the Albemarle was dedicated Friday in memory of an art-loving Camden girl who died this spring.

The Katherine “Kate” Elizabeth Dean Endowment at AoA was formally signed at the ceremony. The endowment will help fund youth arts programming at the arts center.

“It is another opportunity for us to give access to the arts and continue our commitment to let children, especially, participate no matter their background,” said AoA Executive Director Eric Kerchner, who began his work at AoA Friday.

Kate Dean, an 8-year-old Camden resident who died in April of injuries from an accident, was remembered for her artistic talent — and enthusiasm for art — in a ceremony inside the room at AoA that will be used for the youth art exhibits that will be held in her memory.

Seoun Som, AoA’s gallery manager, explained that the endowment will help fund K-12 arts programming at AoA.

“Each youth art program that culminates in an exhibit, that exhibit will be located in the Kate Dean Youth Art Gallery,” Som said.

For the ceremonial signing of the endowment agreement Friday afternoon the room was set up with a youth art exhibit, including a number of Kate’s own works.

One of her watercolor paintings was framed and hung above a plaque on the wall that designates the area as the Kate Dean Youth Art Gallery and reads: “She didn’t just walk on the wild side, she lived there, dancing in the streets and setting fire to the sky.”

Kate’s mother, Tracy, recalled her daughter’s love for art during remarks at the ceremony.

“Kate would have been thrilled,” Tracy Dean said of the occasion. “I’m sorry she’s not here to celebrate with us.”

Tony Dean, Kate’s father, said in an interview that the endowment and gallery are a wonderful way to honor his daughter’s memory because “she loved art.”

Tracy Dean said her daughter wanted to be an artist. She said when her friend Amy Alcocer suggested doing something at AoA to honor Kate’s memory, it immediately seemed perfectly appropriate.

She said Alcocer, along with Blair Jackson and Sarah Linehan, were instrumental in setting up the endowment and Friday’s dedication ceremony.

Those wishing to help grow the endowment may send checks to Arts of the Albemarle and should specify that the contribution is for the Katherine “Kate” Elizabeth Dean Youth Arts Endowment. For more information, call 252- 777-ARTS or email info@ artsaoa.com.

