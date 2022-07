LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In a nutshell, steamy with dangerously hot conditions and the threat of strong to severe storms are with us. Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms paired with warm and muggy conditions are expected through the remainder of the week. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, and produce downpours that could cause localized flooding. Slightly cooler temperatures return for the weekend with continued chances for showers and storms. Wednesday’s high here in Campbell County heats to 95-degrees with a feels-like temperature of 106.

