Deputies Save Rehab Patient From Suicide

A sharp-eyed railroad maintenance worker helped save the life of a troubled man just after noon. The Railroad Police contacted the Sheriff’s Office at noon and asked them to check on a man on the track under the Greenup Dam.

Deputies caught up with the man at the park and discovered he’d just left a rehab facility in Kentucky and was thinking about committing suicide.

EMS personnel transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

Barefoot Woman Flees Rehab Facility

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman left a Gallia Pike rehab facility just after 6 pm.

The caller said the woman appeared to be under the influence and was last seen wearing a pink dress and no shoes and carrying a backpack headed in the direction of a gas station.

The facility wanted offices to check on the woman. Police were not able to locate her.