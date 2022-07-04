ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Carbon, PA

Independence Day festivities in Port Carbon

 2 days ago
PORT CARBON, Pa. — Fire trucks, floats, and families filled Pike Street for Port Carbon's annual 4th of July parade. A tradition that has brought people across Schuylkill County together since World War II. "I believe we are celebrating America's birthday, and people come together. There's a lot...

Newswatch 16

Celebrating 250 years in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — Semiquincentennial is a word you don't hear too often, but that's what Sunbury is celebrating this week — its 250th anniversary. "I think it's great. I love what the community is doing. They've put a ton of hard work into this," Brianne Witmer said. Planning...
SUNBURY, PA
Sunbury 250, "Take a Ride on the Reading" This Weekend

SUNBURY – Tickets still available for historic rail excursions . . . As the Sunbury 250th morphs into Sunbury Celebration Days later this week, promoters said there are still tickets available for a very special event Saturday. Co-chairs of the semiquincentennial – Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck – said...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Jewish food festival held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's one day left for a Jewish food festival in Lackawanna County. The festival started Sunday at Nay Aug Park and continues Wednesday. The event is hosted by the Jewish Discovery Center. People can grab some delicious food and help support the center's various programs. "So...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blood drive held at Tricky Triangle

LONG POND, Pa. — Donating blood in the Poconos has never been more exciting. Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross partnered for their 17th annual blood drive. For a monetary donation, people could take a spin in their own car around the famed Tricky Triangle. "Well I like...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pineknotter Days return to Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Pineknotter Days are held every year during the first week of July. For the last 49 years, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic, vendors set up their stations, street-fair-style around King Street Park in Northumberland. Many volunteer organizations set up stands here to...
Newswatch 16

Celebrating Fourth of July in Sunbury

Sunbury celebrated its 250th July 4th celebration. The parade kicked off an entire week filled with events including live music, vendors, and lots of food. There is even a Ferris wheel. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was one of the parade judges here in Sunbury. See more great stories on WNEP's...
Full Week of Events Planned For 45th Governor Mifflin Community Days

The Greater Governor Mifflin League (GGML) was founded in 1976 as non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the community. In every year since, the GGML has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides, and some of the best regional entertainment, including a spectacular "One-of-a-Kind" Fireworks finale which will culminate this year on Saturday, July 9th. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair back into the community in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few. In our history, the GGML has given over $500,000 back to the Governor Mifflin community.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Erosion, vandalism at Pottsville landmark

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While he wasn't born in the coal region or even in Pennsylvania, Henry Clay, a Virginia-born politician, was influential in the 1800s. He was so cherished by the people of Pottsville for his support of anthracite coal that less than a month after his death in 1852, work began on a monument in his honor.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Grant awarded to 24 community projects in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — After years of creaking swings and discolored playground equipment at TLC park in Tannersville, the outdoor space will soon be getting a facelift. Pocono Township is getting a $40,000 grant from the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau to help with upgrades. "It will be two main playground...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Plains Township diner food truck now caters on the road

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The D's Diner in Plains Township is now on the move with the expansion of a new "location" on wheels. But its owner said this was "plan B." "Well, originally, we wanted to head out towards the Back Mountain area into another diner. But we were a little hesitant with trying to have the manpower to run it," D's Diner owner Dan Demellier said.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Scrantastic Spectacular celebration returns

SCRANTON, Pa. — Live music, games, and food were on full display on Courthouse Square in Scranton for the Scrantastic Spectacular 4th of July celebration. "Oh, it's great everybody's having a good time, enjoying the beautiful weather," said Jason McGrath. "It's fun, interactive. We actually went to the RailRiders...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Church extends 'a helping hand,' offers free gas cards

MONTANDON, Pa. — While driving along Main Street in Montandon, it's hard to miss the sign. Free gas is something that's hard to come by, and one woman came to check it out. "Great idea to keep the gas going because you have no idea what's coming next for workers or people looking for jobs. It's going to help out a lot," the woman, whose name is Tammy, said.
MONTANDON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

PennDOT announces plan to replace old bridge in NEPA

PennDOT has announced plans to replace a deteriorating concrete bridge in Dallas Township. The Overbrook Avenue span crosses over the North Memorial Highway in that part of Luzerne County. The public may view plans both in person and online. An in person display will be available at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on July 19 at 6pm. The digital version will be online from July 11 through July 22 at the PennDOT District 4 website. The project is expected to take place from summer of 2024 to summer 2026. A detour will be in place during the project.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

