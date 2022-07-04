ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Rogersville 4th of July parade rolls through, fireworks to come

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a community tradition that brings the whole town of Rogersville out. The annual Fourth of July celebration began with the Independence Day parade Monday morning.

“Rogersville is the place to be,” Rogersville resident Gloria Culver said. “It’s a beautiful town, lot of history.”

Dozens of floats, antique cars and fire trucks marched their way through Main Street. Among groups participating were local businesses, church groups and candidates for office.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to celebrate the holiday and support their loved ones.

“My older brother will be in color guard, and my younger brother he’s in marching band,” attendee Emma Houck said. “It’s always fun to come back every year, and I have been doing that since I was a kid.”

For many onlookers, they’ve been attending the parade for decades, and it holds a lot of memories for them.

“Many years ago I got to ride in my dad’s police cars and that really meant a lot to me,” attendee Sharon Dalton said.

People wore their red, white and blue, eager to show their all-American spirit.

“It’s a reminder that freedom is not free,” attendee Donette Carter said. “We live in a nation where men are willing, and women, to sacrifice so that we can have the freedoms that we enjoy. So, it’s just a good time to remember our blessings.”

The Carters said they travel down from Blountville every year to see the spectacle, and this year’s parade was as patriotic as ever.

“I would say that patriotism ranks pretty high in Rogersville,” Carter said.

Fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m.

