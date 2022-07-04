Pittsburg continues long-standing ‘Cutest Baby Competition’ this July 4th

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Among other festivities at Lincoln Park in Pittsburg, Kansas is the city’s 4th of July ‘Cutest Baby Contest’.

The categories included boys and girls, and they were split up into the following age groups:

6-12 months

13-24 months

Officials say the contest is a long-standing tradition for the Pittsburg Independence Day celebration.

“Well, as a child my mom took me to all of the contests, mainly with my grandpa and so it was just kind of a little tradition that I was so excited to continue on once I had my own kids,” said Madison Miller, the mother of a contestant.”We are just excited to do it and spend the fourth of July with family and friends at the park.”

