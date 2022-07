This photo says it all about the 2022 City of Anacortes Independence Day parade: big audience, colorful participants … and even a state ferry at the north end of Commercial Avenue to remind us of our maritime heritage. Later in the day the community continued the celebration with the Port’s “Rock the Dock” event at water’s edge, and then the exciting fireworks display over Fidalgo Bay. Thanks to all who made this post-covid comeback memorable on so many levels.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO