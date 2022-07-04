Watch: Orioles beat Rangers with walk-off hit by pitch

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles walked off the Texas Rangers without ever hitting a ball out of the infield in the game-deciding 10th inning Monday.

Baltimore forced extra innings when rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hit a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth that scored Ryan McKenna from first base and tied the game, 6-6. After shutting out the Rangers in the top of the 10th, the Orioles put Texas in a jam when Rougned Odor reached first on a bunt single that advanced automatic runner Austin Hays to third base.

Texas intentionally walked Ramón Urías to load up the bases and the game promptly ended when Jorge Mateo was hit by the first pitch of his at bat.