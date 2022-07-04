ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Tom Petty Once Thought His Fans Were Trying to Kill Him: ‘I Honestly Thought I Was Dead’

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Tom Petty was a celebrated musician for years, so, naturally, he had a large fan base. He valued their support and worked to ensure that his music was accessible to them. At one point, though, his fans’ excitement at seeing him went a bit too far. During a concert, the excited crowd pulled Petty off the stage. He explained that he genuinely thought he was going to die at that moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxOqY_0gUfRpOO00
Tom Petty | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Tom Petty said his fans believe in some myths about him

Petty had a strong fanbase in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida. He explained that they created a local tradition based on his upbringing.

“I’ll meet students from Gainesville. And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, we party in your old house on Halloween,'” Petty explained in the book Conversations With Tom Petty by Paul Zollo. “There’s this tradition that they go to my house, whoever’s renting it at the time, and have this big party.”

The trouble with this tradition was that it wasn’t based on fact.

“I never lived in a house in Gainesville. I lived in apartments,” Petty said, adding, “I lived in my mom’s house, where I know they’re not throwing a party. So that’s also a myth. Someone got a house and said, ‘This is where he lived.’ That tradition has gone on and on. And every time I tell them it’s not true, they go, ‘Aaah…’ [Laughs] I almost am tempted to go ‘Oh great,’ because I don’t want to pop their balloon.”

The singer once thought his audience was going to seriously hurt him

Petty had a far more frightening fan experience in 1978 when the audience pulled him offstage during a concert.

“I honestly thought I was dead,” Petty told Playboy in 1982, adding, “I know they loved me, but they were trying to kill me. I watched a video tape of the whole thing later, and though it didn’t take so long on tape, I thought I was down there for an eternity.”

He wasn’t sure if he’d be able to get back to the stage.

“My roadie, Bugs, dived in — ‘crowd swimming,’ he calls it,” he explained. “I could see him about five layers of people away. Our eyes met for a moment, and he gave me an ‘I don’t know if I can get you’ look.”

Petty said he couldn’t get as close to the crowd as some other musicians.

“I’ve noticed that I can’t get near an audience as Bruce Springsteen does,” he said. “They rip me up. Bruce can walk through them. I think they look at him as their buddy. With me, there seem to be some violent or sexual vibes. I’m the last guy on earth to be violent. But there is a definite sexual thing to the show. Girls enjoy it tremendously.”

Tom Petty worked to make sure his music was accessible for his fans

Petty always wanted to make sure that his music was accessible for his audiences. When his label wanted to raise the price of an album, Petty fought them, wanting to make sure his music remained affordable. He also listened to albums on inexpensive speakers to understand how they would sound to fans.

“Music is a real magic: It affects human beings, it can heal, it can do wonderful things,” Petty told NPR. “I’ve had two people contact me in my life about coming out of comas to their family playing a song to them of mine, that they had liked before they were injured. They credited the song having something to do with that. I find that fascinating. A lot of people have told me, ‘This music got me through a really hard time,’ and I can relate to that.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

Odd Couples: How Dave Stewart Helped Tom Petty Tackle the ’80s

Tom Petty did not have particularly high hopes for the '80s. His first album of the decade, 1981's Hard Promises, arrived with a slew of legal entanglements — the buyout of his record label, Backstreet, by MCA and then, to add insult to injury, MCA's move to raise the selling price of his albums from $8.98 to $9.98. It was a dollar difference, but enough to keep Petty's feet firmly grounded against the decision.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Led Zeppelin Almost Did a Hologram Show, but Members ‘Couldn’t Agree’ Enough to Move Forward

As classic rock groups age, many fans mourn the fact that they’ll never get to see their favorite bands perform live or with the original lineup. But some artists have solved that problem by using holograms of themselves. Led Zeppelin was almost one of them. So, what kept the legendary rock group from using holograms during stage shows? Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page explains.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tom Petty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Carlos Santana’s Concert Collapse Wasn’t His First Health Scare

The list of musicians who played Woodstock in 1969 and also had hit songs in the 1990s is a short one. It starts and ends with Carlos Santana. The guitarist behind “Black Magic Woman,” “Samba Pa Ti,” and “Smooth” is enshrined in the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, but he’s not resting on his laurels. The soon-to-be 75-year-old star continues to tour, but his 2022 concert collapse wasn’t Santana’s first health issue.
CLARKSTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Kill Me#Video Tape#Florida Gators#Abc News
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Fans Start Petition to Bring Back Eddie Munson for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The fans have spoken and are unhappy with the Duffer Brothers over Eddie Munson’s fate in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Fans met the metalhead and leader of the Hellfire Club in the first episode of the season as he declared ’86 would finally be his year. But as the characters fight Vecna in Volume 2, Eddie flips the switch and becomes a hero. But his stance to not be a coward led to tragedy, and fans have started a petition for Eddie’s return in Stranger Things Season 5.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

What a Film Had to Have to Get George Harrison to Sign on Without Reading the Script

If a film had one special thing, George Harrison usually green-lit it without reading the script. In 1978, George co-founded HandMade Films with his business manager, Denis O’Brien, to help fund Monty Python’s Life of Brian after EMI pulled out because of the film’s blasphemous subject. Then, suddenly, George began to make more films that couldn’t get off the ground.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is Getting the Kate Bush Treatment

Following the release of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 on May 27, Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw a resurgence in popularity. More than a month later, it remains at the top of Spotify’s Global chart, broke three Guinness World Records, and became Bush’s first Top 10 hit in the U.S. Now, it’s time for Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to shine. Here’s what Stranger Things has already done for “Master of Puppets” on music charts.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most “Outlaw” Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was That He “Came To Town And Double-Parked On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, most of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy