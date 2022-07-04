O’s beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
Rangers -1.5 (+135) 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115) The Orioles are the best team on the run line in all of baseball, going 51-31 this season and 25-12 at home. Now, they face a struggling starter in Otto, who has been tagged for 10 earned runs over his last six innings of work (two starts).
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garcia will move to the bench on Wednesday with Leody Taveras starting in center field. Taveras will bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Taveras for 8.2...
The Texas Rangers did not list Brad Miller in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will take the afternoon off while Mitch Garver starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Miller has 7 home runs, 16 runs, 27 RBI, and 4 stolen bases in his...
The Texas Rangers listed Mitch Garver as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garver will bat sixth as the team's designated hitter Monday while Brad Miller takes a seat. Garver has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the...
The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
DETROIT — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had two doubles, and Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
The Texas Rangers open up a series in Baltimore with the Orioles today at 1:05 p.m. EST after a strong few weeks of play. Dane Dunning starts for Texas, bringing a 1-6 record and 4.09 ERA into the contest. He's thrown a quality start in three of his last four outings, though his 5.58 road ERA is cause for concern.
BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2)...
Comments / 0