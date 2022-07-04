ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

Registration for the Fall Broadband conference is open!

By Ann Treacy
 2 days ago

With robust public investments in both broadband access and use, the path forward for digitally connected and thriving rural Minnesota...

eNews: MN Monthly Recap July 2022: Opportunities and Resources

Come to the Grand Casino Mille Lacs on October 11-13 to explore how to maximize public and private broadband investments in your community. Hear from communities who have forged the trail for better infrastructure and graduated from fighting for access to creating avenues for every community member to have the devices and skills they need. Registration is now open!
FCC Announces Nearly $159 Million In Emergency Connectivity Funding – one award in MN

The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is committing nearly $159 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Program, helping to close the Homework Gap. The funding supports applications from all three of the program’s application windows, supporting over 300,000 students across the country, including in Alabama, Guam, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, and West Virginia. Nearly $2 million from the first and second application windows will provide support in the upcoming school year for approximately 15 schools and 4 libraries. For the third application window, the Commission is committing nearly $157 million that will support over 350 schools, 50 libraries, and 4 consortia. Total funding committed to date is nearly $5.3 billion.
