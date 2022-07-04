ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested after shots fired during attempted carjacking at Olive Branch gas station, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
File photo Three arrested after shots fired during attempted carjacking at Olive Branch gas station, police say

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Two teens and a 20-year-old are facing charges after police say they fired shots during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in Olive Branch, Mississippi, Monday morning.

Twenty-year-old Reginald Fleming, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, and a 16-year-old — all from Memphis — will be charged with attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property, according to Olive Branch Police.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to an attempted carjacking with shots fired at a Circle K in the 3000 block of Highway 305 North.

The 16-year-old was immediately taken into custody, police said.

Fleming was arrested a short time later, and Harton was later found at a hospital, according to police.

Olive Branch Police said they are still investigating, and more charges could be added later.

