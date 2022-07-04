File photo Three arrested after shots fired during attempted carjacking at Olive Branch gas station, police say (Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car./Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Two teens and a 20-year-old are facing charges after police say they fired shots during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in Olive Branch, Mississippi, Monday morning.

Twenty-year-old Reginald Fleming, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, and a 16-year-old — all from Memphis — will be charged with attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property, according to Olive Branch Police.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to an attempted carjacking with shots fired at a Circle K in the 3000 block of Highway 305 North.

The 16-year-old was immediately taken into custody, police said.

Fleming was arrested a short time later, and Harton was later found at a hospital, according to police.

Olive Branch Police said they are still investigating, and more charges could be added later.

©2022 Cox Media Group