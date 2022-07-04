Three Lakes Parade

JOB DUTIES: Ensures the Center meets and maintains Full Funded Enrollment, which includes the active recruitment of children and families. Promotes family involvement opportunities in all aspects of the program. Collaborates with families in a family partnership process that identifies needs, interests, strengths, goals, and services and resources. Provide a successful, safe and supervised educational setting for children while they are in the Head Start environment (classroom, outdoor play area, and field trips). Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Encourage parent involvement in all aspects of the program. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. Ability to relate well to children, parents, and other professional staff.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO