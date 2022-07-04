ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Lakes, WI

Three Lakes Parade

By Derrick Dreifuerst
WJFW-TV
 2 days ago

THREE LAKES Wis. (WJFW) - This 4th of July the Northwoods band played for a bunch of parades across the Northwoods. They are made up of more than 400 students and in Three Lakes, they marched on and performed to practice for their upcoming appearance in the Rose Parade....

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Downtown Rhinelander celebrates Fourth of July with parade

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Brown Street was packed this morning for the city's Fourth of July parade. Two parades took place in Rhinelander. The kiddie parade went first, followed by the main parade at 11 a.m. Organizer Dale Schlieve said there were around 85 floats and some were bigger than...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Oneida County Fair in search for volunteers

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- In just a few weeks, the Oneida County Fair will take place at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander. But, while the carnival rides, food vendors, and music will be ready, the fair is looking for volunteers to make it successful. "Carnival rides and tents and all of that...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander businesses seeing high traffic ahead of country fest

RHINELANDER- Like some people love Christmas, Shannon Spencer loves Country Fest. “I’ve been looking forward to it since last Hodag," said Spencer. This time of year forces Shannon to work the hardest. “This is our busiest time of the year," said Spencer. Shannon and his family own Spencer’s Den,...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Floats and flyovers: Eagle River hosts Fourth of July parade

Several Northwoods communities held Fourth of July Parades to celebrate the holiday. The Eagle River Parade began at 10:30 this morning. The event started with a plane flyover, followed by a total of over 60 units in the main parade. Some units and floats included the Vilas County Sheriff, Eagle...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Antigo, WI
City
Three Lakes, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Three Lakes, WI
Government
WJFW-TV

Rollover on HWY 17

RHINELANDER Wis. (WJFW) - Police responded to an SUV rollover on Highway 17 this Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was heading south on 17 when came off the road and hit a transformer box. The SUV flew over the driveway of the thrift store Bless this Mess, ending up on the...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Building Tiny Houses for Homeless Veterans

RHINELANDER Wis. (WJFW) - While there many new homes being constructed, many people are still homeless still live homeless and a staggering percentage of them are veterans. That’s what drives Gordy Edington’s mission. "This village is going to provide a place for them to live it’s going to...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Family Service Advocate / Teacher (TC) - 3232624

JOB DUTIES: Ensures the Center meets and maintains Full Funded Enrollment, which includes the active recruitment of children and families. Promotes family involvement opportunities in all aspects of the program. Collaborates with families in a family partnership process that identifies needs, interests, strengths, goals, and services and resources. Provide a successful, safe and supervised educational setting for children while they are in the Head Start environment (classroom, outdoor play area, and field trips). Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Encourage parent involvement in all aspects of the program. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. Ability to relate well to children, parents, and other professional staff.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Liquor store sees rise in alcohol sales during Hodag Country Fest

Rhinelander Trig's Store Director Don Theison knows when it’s Hodag time, it’s crunch time. “The Fourth of July and the week of the Hodag are our busiest two weeks of the year," said Theisen. Cellar 70 inside the Rhinelander Trig’s is a popular place during Hodag Country Fest....
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Rose Parade#Marching Band#The Northwoods Marching
WJFW-TV

Production - 3233291

• Disassembly, cleaning, diagnosing and reassembly of laser printer fuser assemblies using electric/manual hand tools. • Ability to disassemble/reassemble with small parts using electric/manual hand tools. • Able to lift 50 lbs. • Good verbal and written communication skills. • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. • Able to...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Highway work planned in July for Highway 47

ONEIDA COUNTY - Drivers in Oneida County will see some construction later this month. Governor Evers signed a $4.5 million contract for resurfacing on highway 47. The construction will go from Lake Tomahawk to the Vilas County Line. The work will begin on July 11th. The highway will remain open,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy