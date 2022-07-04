ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Online Safety Bill amendment targets state-backed disinformation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfhWf_0gUfPYeZ00

Social media platforms will have to proactively look for and remove disinformation from foreign state actors which aims to harm the UK, under a proposed amendment to forthcoming online safety laws.

The Government is to table an amendment which will make “foreign interference” a designated priority offence under the Online Safety Bill, and comes in part in response to Russia’s activity around its invasion of Ukraine.

This will require that social media and other platforms will have a legal duty to proactively identify and remove state-sponsored or state-linked disinformation which looks to interfere with the UK.

This would include tackling material from fake accounts set up by individuals or groups acting on behalf of a foreign state which is designed to influence or disrupt democratic or legal processes, the Government said.

The amendment would also require platforms to tackle the spread of hacked information designed to undermine democratic institutions.

We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The invasion of Ukraine has yet again shown how readily Russia can and will weaponise social media to spread disinformation and lies about its barbaric actions, often targeting the very victims of its aggression.

“We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded.

“That’s why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation.”

The Government said the amendment will mean platforms will need to carry out risk assessments for content which would be illegal under the foreign interference offence, and put in place systems and processes to mitigate the chances of users encountering such content.

The amendment will link the National Security Bill with the Online Safety Bill, and a new foreign interference offence created by the former will be added to the list of priority offences within the Bill for new internet safety rules.

“Online information operations are now a core part of state threats activity,” Security Minister Damian Hinds said.

“The aim can be variously to spread untruths, confuse, undermine confidence in democracy, or sow division in society.

Disinformation is often seeded by multiple fake personas, with the aim of getting real users, unwittingly, then to ‘share’ it.

“We need the big online platforms to do more to identify and disrupt this sort of co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour. That is what this proposed change in the law is about.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Campaigners warn Online Safety Bill is on ‘verge of being unworkable’

Campaigners are calling on the Government to make further amendments to the Online Safety Bill, warning that in its current form the proposed internet safety laws are “on the verge of being unworkable”. In a letter sent to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and tech minister Chris Philp, the...
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Gove sacked as Johnson fights on despite Cabinet warnings of lost support

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove and rejected calls to quit as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster, with the resignation of a third Cabinet minister. The Prime Minister met ministers in No 10 on Thursday, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the...
POLITICS
Billboard

European Parliament Passes Law Setting Rules For Online Services

LONDON — The European Parliament passed sweeping legislation governing how online platforms and marketplaces — including those of the world’s biggest tech companies — tackle the spread of illegal content, while also placing new obligations on digital services around the sharing of information. Members of the...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Dorries
Washington Examiner

Joint FBI-MI5 speech illustrates Britain's big shift on China

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the director-general of Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence service issued a rare joint address on Wednesday. Communist China was the topic. MI5's Ken McCallum began by describing how the United States and Britain face a "massive shared challenge" by the Chinese Communist Party. McCallum outlined the vast scale of Chinese espionage targeting advanced technologies and research. He also made clear that the primary target of this espionage is not the British government but rather private organizations. As he put it, "By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours."
INDIA
The Guardian

Prospective EA chair refuses to divest from firm chosen for government project

The prospective new chair of the Environment Agency is refusing to divest his shareholding in a hydrogen and carbon capture company chosen for a major government project. Alan Lovell stood down as a director of Progressive Energy last month, according to Companies House records, two days after being announced as the preferred candidate for the role running England’s environmental watchdog.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Heads of MI5, FBI give joint warning of growing threat from China

July 6 (Reuters) - The heads of MI5 and FBI warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and U.S. interests, in their first joint appearance on Wednesday. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Safety#Russia#Uk#Culture
Reuters

Britain's Northern Ireland minister resigns

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
newschain

England debuts for Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman as Eddie Jones rings the changes

Eddie Jones has rolled the dice for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday by giving debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman. In a shock overhaul of the threequarters, Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Freeman replaces the underperforming Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing.
WORLD
newschain

Football rumours: Arsenal race United to sign Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United in a race to sign 25-year-old Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun. The paper writes that boss Mikel Arteta believes his £30million deal for Tielemans is solid despite the interest from Old Trafford and also from Newcastle. And the same...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Flood threat moves north as water levels start to recede in Sydney

Floodwaters are receding in Sydney and its surrounding area as heavy rain threatened to inundate towns north of Australia’s largest city. Evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 60,000 people by Thursday, down from 85,000 on Wednesday, New South Wales state premier Dominic Perrottet said.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Vast collection of fairground memorabilia to be sold at auction

The family of a prolific collector of vintage fairground memorabilia are to sell his lorryloads of items, including galloper horses, wooden swing boats and pedal cars, at auction. The late Roger Austin, of Raunds in Northamptonshire, started buying pieces in the 1980s and had amassed more than 750 by the...
SHOPPING
newschain

5 major talking points ahead of the 150th Open Championship

The Old Course at St Andrews will host the 150th Open Championship from July 14-17. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the final major championship of the year. Can Tiger Woods contend for a third Open victory at St Andrews?. Woods was...
GOLF
newschain

From Seve to Tiger, great St Andrews moments as 150th Open heads to home of golf

The Old Course at St Andrews will host the 150th Open Championship from July 14-17. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most memorable moments to occur at the most-used venue for the game’s oldest major championship. Costantino Rocca, 1995. Golfing World" width="525" height="295" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/6nvyKeTe5Dw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0"...
GOLF
newschain

Open Championship looks set to deliver plenty of drama

It may be the only major in 2022 where a career grand slam is not on the line, but the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is unlikely to be short on drama. Rory McIlroy was second at the Masters in pursuit of the victory he needs to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning all four major titles, while Jordan Spieth could only finish 34th in the US PGA Championship.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy