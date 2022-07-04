ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I voted for you': Brittney Griner appeals for freedom in handwritten letter to Biden

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
On Monday, WNBA star and former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner directly appealed to President Biden for her freedom after being detained in Russia since February.

The handwritten letter from Griner was delivered to The White House Monday morning.

"While the letter in its entirety is being kept private between Brittney and the President, we are able to share the below excerpts from the letter for your immediate use," said a statement released by the communications company representing the Griner family.

In the select excerpts, Griner said she is terrified that she may be in the Russian prison forever.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," said Griner in the letter. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Griner goes on to plead with Biden to not forget her and other American detainees.

"Please do all you can to bring us home," said Griner. "I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore."

"I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

