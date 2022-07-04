ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis celebrating July 4 with parade, fireworks and live music

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 4th of July is here and if you're thinking about being a little patriotic and hitting the road for something fun, I have a good idea for you.

Our capital city has everything you need. Parades, bands and good eating.

The parade will kick off around 6:30 and will start at Amos Garrett Blvd., head down West Street, down Main Street and finish up at the city dock.

The Navy Band will play our favorite patriotic tunes and then the newest navy band, the Blues & Gold, will play music from B.B. King, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton.

Fireworks will start up at 9:15 p.m.

Many of our forefathers, George Washington, Ben Franklin and this fella have been through Annapolis for a drink or two. The Naval Academy and the birth of the Star Spangled Banner are just a small piece of history in our area.

"I didn't know that," said Jordyn Alm.

Alm is from Minnesota and this is her first 4th of July parade. She couldn't have picked a better town than Annapolis to see her first.

"I've never experienced a town with so much history involved with everything. I'm excited to see the fireworks, see the parade," said Alm.

If you're worried about parking because the main parking lot is closed downtown, you can park in any of the parking garages or go to the Navy Marine Corps Stadium.

Park there for free and take a free shuttle from any of those locations.

Who else would you expect to see in Annapolis for the 4th than John Hancock.

"My name is William John Hancock," said Hancock.

This may not be the real John Hancock, who was born in 1737 in Braintree, Massachusetts, but this "John Hancock" is an Annapolis boy through and through.

"Absolutely, my wife and I got married right there and we partied at Middletons," said Hancock.

It's not too often you get to ask Hancock what the Fourth of July means to him.

"It means a lot. It means independence, means freedom. It means being out here on a boat being with my buddies, meeting good people like yourself, my wife behind you. I love it man, that's what it is," said Hancock.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Town Center Has a Summer Full of Fun Planned

Once again, the Annapolis Town Center has planned out a summer full of free concerts, movies, story times, pop-ups and more! Check it out and get out to the Annapolis Town Center!. Vinyl and Vino in the Garden (21+) Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm – 8 pm in front...
CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
City
Naval Academy, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Bon Vivant Dining in Bel Air

Wine pairings were not a foreign concept for Jon Kohler. As a chef who worked 10 years for a wine distributor, he knew what value pairings could add to a meal. But it wasn’t until he took a trip with his wife to the French countryside that he experienced a connection from listening, learning and tasting at the same time. They had a special lunch prepared just for the two of them—with various cheeses, beef bourguignon and a selection of Burgundies. “It wasn’t anything elegant,” he says. “It was very rustic, but it was just delicious.”
BEL AIR, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Hancock
Person
George Washington
The Washington Informer

Trinidadian Cuisine is Front and Center at St. James

Dark hues in its design understate the upbeat ambiance of St. James, the new restaurant at 2017 14th Street, NW, between U and V Streets in Washington, DC. Smiles and immediate warmth from the staff behind the bar and others scurrying around greet arriving diners. Owner Jeanine Prime has worked diligently to open St. James for almost a year. The grand opening in May has been welcomed by fans of the St. James’ sister restaurant Cane, which has a smaller footprint and menu catering primarily to takeout.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parking Garages#Navy#The Blues Gold#The Naval Academy#The Star Spangled Banner
Wbaltv.com

Storms leave damage behind in Bowie area, tornado warnings over

UPDATE (7:28 p.m.) -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled in Caroline County. UPDATE (7:09 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Caroline County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. At 7:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville, Delaware, to 7 miles...
BOWIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy