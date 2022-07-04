ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation hits Dayton area businesses amid meat shortage

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — Local butchers are raising prices in response to an unreliable supply of meat product.

Brunk’s Meat Shoppe has operated in Dayton for 50 years, and is now struggling to balance high standards with reasonable pricing.

“I mean I expected some of this after COVID hit and it’s just continued and it’s in some ways got worse,” Michelle Alexander, Brink’s Meat Shoppe co-owner said. “We’ve tried to keep it as reasonable as we can, but we want to give quality product.”

Robyn O’Bryan is a regular customer of the Shoppe and refuses to be deterred by rising prices.

“I can’t tell you if they’re more expensive because I don’t have anywhere to compare it with,” O’Bryan said. “I just know that it’s such good quality that it’s the only place I’ll come.”

Alexander is thankful for the loyalty her business has cultivated and the support she has received over time.

“We have really wonderful customers that have shopped here for years,” Alexander said. “Fourth of July is a big holiday for us, it’s kind of like our Christmas.”

The Shoppe’s regular customers continue to return thanks to the high-quality product they’ve always received.

“I only buy my meat here, because I believe that you get what you pay for,” O’Bryan said.

