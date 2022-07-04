Dense Fog Advisory issued tonight with isolated showers, another chance for rain midweek

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: Scattered storms will continue into the 4th, but some storms could become strong to severe, specifically in northwest Wisconsin, UP, and areas south of Duluth where they are in a level 2 out of 5 threat. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated flood threat is possible due to heavy downpours. We will see minor improvements through the day today with more thunder through the first half of the day, with showers and storms more isolated through the second. By the time most towns will be lighting fireworks, most of the Northland will be mostly cloudy with minor chances of showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, especially around the lake due to the east winds and overcast skies. Highs around the lake will be in the lower to mid-60s, with other areas away from the lake in the upper 60s and 70s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO