Duluth, MN

Dense Fog Advisory issued tonight with isolated showers, another chance for rain midweek

By Bo Fogal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Scattered to isolated showers will continue through the early parts of the evening hours as a warm front moves through the Northland. No severe weather is expected tonight. Because of the incoming warm air and eastern winds, fog will likely develop around the lake especially in the Duluth area. Winds...

Lake Breeze today July like weather returns for Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are starting off our Wednesday with more patchy dense fog across the region. A dense food advisory is up for our coastal counties until 10:00 am this morning. Dense fog should begin to lift through the latter half of the morning into the early afternoon. Afterward, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and some patches of sunshine. Winds are again out of the east off of Lake Superior, leaving us cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb only make it into the upper 50s and 60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. During the overnight hours, temperatures fall back into the 50s and some upper 40s for some lakeside with partly cloudy skies overhead.
DULUTH, MN
Scattered storms today, some improvements for firework time

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: Scattered storms will continue into the 4th, but some storms could become strong to severe, specifically in northwest Wisconsin, UP, and areas south of Duluth where they are in a level 2 out of 5 threat. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated flood threat is possible due to heavy downpours. We will see minor improvements through the day today with more thunder through the first half of the day, with showers and storms more isolated through the second. By the time most towns will be lighting fireworks, most of the Northland will be mostly cloudy with minor chances of showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, especially around the lake due to the east winds and overcast skies. Highs around the lake will be in the lower to mid-60s, with other areas away from the lake in the upper 60s and 70s.
DULUTH, MN
Showers might fall tonight but temperatures will increase on Thursday

Flood Warning for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border has been moved back to “until further notice” status. Areas still affected by high water include International Falls, Ranier, Ray and Voyageurs National Park. Tonight’s scenario: high air pressure is still slowly moving towards our region from Canada. In the meantime, a small low running along the Canadian border could create a 20% chance for Wednesday night showers. The high should get here for Thursday to Saturday. Even though it’s a Canadian high, temperatures will actually warm up a little. Duluth’s high, for example, could go to 80 degrees. Next rain arrives Sunday and may last until next Tuesday.
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Travel & Leisure Magazine ranks Park Point on best beaches list

DULUTH, MN-- You read that right, Travel & Leisure Magazine listed Duluth’s Park Point Beach as one of the 25 Best Beaches in the U.S. Coming in at number 19, Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota. The mag says with the beautiful sandy beach, complete with waves, it has the...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth postpones fireworks, Fourth Fest celebrations due to weather

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is postponing its 4th of July fireworks display and Fourth Fest event due to poor weather in the forecast Monday night. The fireworks were supposed to go off around 10:10 p.m. Monday, with gates for Fourth Fest’s live music and entertainment opening at 4:30 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
Rescheduled 4th events: Cloquet, Silver Bay, Madeline Island

Due to weather, area 4th of July festivities were postponed. Here’s what’s happening tonight, July 5. Cloquet: The city will hold a “standing parade” on Ave. B by Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meaning, the floats line up and the spectators walk by.
CLOQUET, MN
#Northland
Superior 4th of July Cancellations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior decided to cancel its fireworks show and Fourth of July festivities Monday night due to the rain. The company that puts it together needs several hours of dry weather to get it set up and ready to go. Because of the risk of thunderstorms and the cancellation of fireworks, Superior decided not to hold music and venders at Barkers Island, which also led to the car show and Pin Up contest being postponed.
Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ series begins with music and more

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Wednesday night was the kickoff to Glensheen’s summer Concerts on the Pier. The weekly event features different local musicians. Wednesday night’s performer was country musician Rafe Carlson. Local food trucks provided food and drinks on the mansion grounds. There were also campfires...
DULUTH, MN
Weather
Environment
I-35 construction near Barnum traffic switch July 7

DULUTH, MN-- Heads up to drivers; I-35 northbound traffic near Barnum will be switched over to the southbound lanes beginning Thursday, July 7. Traffic will be traveling in a head-to-head configuration for nearly 70 days. The closure of northbound lanes will also close Exit 220/Carlton County Road 6 and a...
BARNUM, MN
One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
Registration deadline approaching for Duluth’s National Night Out

DULUTH, MN-- With only a month to go, Duluth Police hope you’ll register your neighborhood block party as soon as possible. The goal is to bring people together and create connections with police. 2022′s National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 5 - 9 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
Rural food pantries work to keep the community fed

ASHLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A food pantry in Ashland is working around the clock to keep the community fed. The BRICK Ministries Food Pantry has served Ashland and surrounding communities since 2007. Brenda Nabozny used to volunteer at the pantry, but since leaving, she’s needed to now get...
ASHLAND, WI
Duluth’s Best Bread Getting Creative With New Flavors

Duluth, MINN.–Duluth’s Best Bread is getting creative when it comes to trying new things. The bread company has been busy creating pastry items with fun flavors mixed in, for all ages to enjoy. There are pizza roll donuts, and even Cool Ranch Dorito pieces blended into their sourdough....
DULUTH, MN
Huskies fall on Star Wars night

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Huskies kicked off the second half of their season with Star Wars night hosting the Bismarck Larks, but fell by a final of 8-4. The dark side used a big 3rd inning to take the lead and hold on to pick up the victory. The force has already been strong with the Huskies so far this season though after clinching a playoff spot on July 4th to end the first half of the season.
DULUTH, MN

