ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dLeG_0gUfN5t300

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Organizers of a medical marijuana legalization campaign in Nebraska say they’re in danger of missing their signature goal to qualify for the November general election ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says it still needs to gather thousands of signatures ahead of Thursday’s submission deadline set by the state.

Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening to kill officer

The campaign suffered a major blow when one of its top donors died, forcing organizers to rely primarily on volunteers.

The campaign needs valid signatures from 7% of Nebraska’s registered voters, roughly 87,000 voters, to appear on the ballot.

Voters would decide in November whether to legalize the drug for medical uses.

Some prominent elected officials, including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, remain firmly opposed to legalization and have actively fought the measure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Raise The Wage Nebraska Collects 130,000 Petition Signatures

Raise the Wage Nebraska is ready to submit more than 130,000 signatures to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Campaign Manager Kate Wolfe tells KLIN News, “It is a huge sigh of relief to know we have hit our goals of the number of signatures that we need to turn in to qualify for the ballot. It is always a stress at the end. That never changes. We are just really excited to have support from all across Nebraska.”
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Medical Marijuana Supporters Confident Of Gaining Ballot

"Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana" says their campaign is close to getting enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot in the November general election. The organization says they are are hovering around the raw number of 87,000 required signatures. They say they have collected tens of thousands signatures in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations slowly rising in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doctors in Nebraska are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals with the relatively new BA.4 and BA.5 strains. They said the majority of them aren’t on ventilators or in the ICU, and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Doctors say just because...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials’ debate prosecuting abortion if banned in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Local prosecutors will determine how laws are enforced as abortion bans go into effect in states across the United States. A document released on June 24th highlighted over 60 district attorneys representing 25 of the most populous counties describing their vow not to prosecute abortion cases. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
kwit.org

NEWS 7.5.22: Severe Weather Risk, 4th of July Drownings, Nebraska Medical Marijuana Measure in Jeopardy, Smithfield Pork Settlement, and Black Hills Tourism

Most of the state of Iowa is under a heat advisory today, while parts of eastern Iowa are under an excessive heat warning. Officials tell Radio Iowa far northwest Iowa is at moderate risk with a level of four out of five for severe weather. Part of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well. An enhanced risk is three out of five for the rest of Siouxland. The biggest threat could come from heavy thunderstorms and high winds.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska struggles to get students back into college

NEBRASKA -- The COVID-19 public health emergency forced many Nebraska students to put their college careers on hold. New data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that more than 300,000 Nebraskans have completed some college but don't have credentials. Officials with Nebraska's coordinating commission for postsecondary education say...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Election State#Nebraska Man#State Of Nebraska#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Extension: Crop update and pest concerns

KEARNEY, Neb. — Storms have taken a toll on Nebraska crops this year. Sarah Sivits with Nebraska Extension has a mid-summer crop update and a look at pest concerns. With varying weather patterns over the last month, how are crops looking at this point of the growing season?. It’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston, home to Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade was bustling with thousands of community members Monday afternoon for the 62nd annual parade. “We’re the best country in the world! We need to keep getting it better though,” says attendee Don Johnson. Ralston’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
klkntv.com

Seward gun show brings questions about gun reform here in Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) -Seward held their Fourth of July gun show this weekend, and we spoke with Nebraskans in attendance about President Biden’s newest gun reform law and what they think will be happening here in Nebraska. Around the nation, people are still talking about what some call “the...
SEWARD, NE
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy