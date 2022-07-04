ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee unemployment website back online following outage

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Tennessee’s unemployment and workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov , is back online, according to state officials.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Monday evening the system has been tested and determined to be operational and ready to resume service.

The website was knocked offline last week due to a cyber attack , delaying benefit payments to thousands of Tennesseans.

The outage also affected dozens of other states, according to Tennessee officials.

For those who need to file new unemployment claims or complete weekly certifications, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development listed these instructions:

  • FILE A NEW CLAIM
    • You can file your claim now.
    • Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements.
    • Please complete the filing process by July 8, at 4:30 p.m. CDT, so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date.
    • After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.
    • Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.
  • COMPLETING WEEKLY CERTIFICATIONS
    • If you were able to complete weekly certifications before the system outage, you can now restart that process.
    • Because you could not certify for the week ending June 25, you now need to complete certifications for that week and the week ending July 2.
    • The system will prompt you to complete this process for both weeks.
    • Please remember, that Monday, July 4, is a bank holiday, so payments will be delayed by a day.
WJHL

AAA: TN gas prices on decline for 3 weeks

(WJHL) — For the third week in a row, AAA reported that gas price averages across Tennessee have dropped. On Tuesday, a news release from the agency revealed the state saw a 9-cent decline in the past week. “Even though gas prices were at record highs for the Independence Day holiday, Tennessee travelers were able to […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN student testing: Math down, English language arts up compared to 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s three largest city school districts all posted higher standardized test scores among middle-grade students than Tennessee averages this year, with Johnson City Schools significantly above Kingsport and Bristol in several key metrics. The region’s two largest county districts also have widely divergent scores, with Washington County’s significantly higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Power outages affect some in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) – Portions of Southwest Virginia are without power Wednesday evening. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, several counties are affected by the outages. Affected counties are: Buchanan County – 465 outages Dickeson County – 157 outages Scott County – 373 outages Smyth County – 799 outages Washington County – 646 outages Wise County – […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
TENNESSEE STATE
