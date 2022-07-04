ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

All the quirks of the new Ohio fireworks law

By Clay LePard
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — Ohio’s new fireworks law was quickly met with confusion as many communities enacted their own ordinances which opted out allowing personal use of fireworks. On top of that, nuances in the new law give a better picture of what’s allowed, and what’s not, when it comes to communities that do allow fireworks.

Back in November, Governor Mike Dewine signed into law a bill that allows fireworks to be set off by residents around certain holidays including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and Day, Diwali, Cinco De Mayo, Lunar New Year, Juneteenth, and Memorial and Labor Day weekends.

When it comes to the 4th of July, the law dictates that people are allowed to set off fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5 plus the Friday, Saturday and Sundays before and after the Fourth of July.

Additionally, no one under 18 years old can handle fireworks.

Ohio Department of Commerce

The law also addresses safety concerns at buildings where fireworks are displayed and sold and concerns the governor had about Ohio residents handling fireworks while under the influence.

Ohio Department of Commerce

"The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems," DeWine said when signing the bill. "The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission."

Before this new law, those caught setting off fireworks could face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. The previous law allowed consumers to purchase and possess consumer-grade fireworks but requires consumers to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

However, since the bill was signed into law, dozens of communities have worked to tighten their own local ordinances surrounding fireworks.

The number of firework-related injuries has steadily risen over the last 15 years. At least nine people died and 11,500 were injured in fireworks-related accidents last year, according to the. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

