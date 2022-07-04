ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Armed man barricaded inside Mt. Clemens home taken into custody

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
Authorities in Macomb County say an armed man they were in a standoff with at a home Monday has been taken into custody.

It happened just before noon in Mt. Clemens on Clinton Street near Gratiot Avenue.

The sheriff's office says a woman called authorities saying she was trying to speak with a man about his dog when he waved a gun and threatened to shoot her. The woman provided a name and description of the man, who deputies identified as a 64-year-old man of Mt. Clemens.

When authorities arrived, witnessed told them the man had a gun and went into a condominium building. The man came out and fired shots at deputies before returning inside. No one was injured at that time.

The sheriff’s office and several other surrounding agencies including a SWAT team were at the scene for several hours working to negotiate with the man.

"Our SWAT team is in place. We have a good perimeter. We're here to talk to him and resolve it peacefully," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

At around 12:35 p.m., the man fired several more rounds toward deputies with a long rifle. An unoccupied patrol car was hit by the gunfire. A deputy returned fire and believed he hit the man, who then went back inside the building.

The deputy was removed from the scene unharmed and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

A crisis negotiator team briefly spoke with the man, who said he had been shot. Negotiators tried to get the man out of the building to receive medical treatment. He told authorities he would come out but instead broke a window in his home and went onto the balcony and fired more rounds.

No one else was shot and he went back into the home.

Six people were safely removed from three units within the building by the SWAT team, deputies said. Deputies say they had no contact with the man for a period of time, but everyone that could be evacuated was out of the building.

Several drone units and a tactical robot were used and investigators were able to see the man sitting on a couch. The SWAT team then entered the building.

Around 6:45 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the man was taken into custody with minor injuries. Wickersham said it looked like he was shot in his right arm. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

His dog was found inside his vehicle parked outside the home and was taken to the Macomb County Animal Control.

Authorities warned neighbors to stay inside. Multiple roads were shut down and people were advised to avoid the area.

First responders from at least seven other agencies assisted at the scene.

