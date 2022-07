Before we go into how much rent has increased, what did you pay for rent back in the 80’s? I paid $700 for a 2 bedroom even in the early 2,000’s. Let’s speed up to the pandemic when things slowed accept rent prices. In 2022 apartment rent in Charlotte, NC ranges from $1,500 and $1,985. Many renters are choosing studio apartments just to save money because the average 1 and 2 bedrooms can cost you up to $1,700. The average rent for a 3-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina can take a whole paycheck ranging in the $1,900 to $2,000 range.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO