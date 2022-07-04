ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Severe T-Storm Warning Livingston Co

By Paul Dailey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Livingston County in central Illinois......

WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning Ford Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Illinois. _________________________________________________________________. Update 5:24PM CDT…. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
FORD COUNTY, IL
Tornado Warning SW Lasalle Co

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________
Flood Advisory Fod and Livingston Co until 7PM…

..FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Illinois and east central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Livingston. In east central Illinois, Ford. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 531 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pontiac, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Flanagan, Odell, Piper City, Cullom, Cornell, Saunemin, Kempton, Long Point, Emington and Stelle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac crews work to clear storm debris

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
PONTIAC, IL
Rain leads to area sinkholes

Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
OGLESBY, IL
Weather changes pose problems for Red White and Boom display

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Spectators on the Peoria side of the river during Red White and Boom were treated to a view like no other. Eastward winds carried the massive display over the Peoria side of the Illinois River, causing the fireworks to go off above spectator’s heads in a clear night sky. But while the fireworks were directly above, so was the debris.
PEORIA, IL
Mother Nature causes issues with fireworks show

PEORIA, Ill. – If you thought things seemed a little different at Monday night’s “Red White and Boom” fireworks show in Peoria, you might be right. Fireworks debris caused some problems on the Peoria side of the Illinois River, with 25 News reporting at least one person being treated on scene for minor injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 and that the driver […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
IL Route 9 in Bloomington could see improvements

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major improvements could soon get underway on a major state highway in the City of Bloomington. Next week, the city and officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold an informational meeting open to the public. According to the public works director for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Lightning Strike Causes Fire At Ottawa Resort

During Monday afternoon's severe storms, a fire broke out at a popular resort in Starved Rock Country. According to the Ottawa Fire Department, lightning struck a house at the Heritage Harbor Marina. It started a brief fire in the home's attic. Nobody was home at the time so neighbors called for help.
OTTAWA, IL
Holiday Weekend Wreck Near Troy Grove Injures Both Drivers

A crash east of Troy Grove is being blamed on a drunken driver. Early Friday morning, deputies say 25-year-old Adam Ruiz of Chicago blew a stop sign and crashed his vehicle into one driven by 55-year-old Juan Medellin of La Salle. The wreck happened on Route 52. Ruiz was taken...
TROY GROVE, IL
4th of July fire leaves no injuries, thousands in damage

PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported in the wake of an overnight 4th of July fire in Peoria. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a property near North Sheridan and West Meadows Lane. Firefighters say they responded to the scene to find a two unit detached garage almost completely engulfed in flame.
PEORIA, IL
Normal man identified after single-vehicle fatal crash June 24

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington on June 24 has been released. The McLean County Coroner’s Office says the man was Jordan T. Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced deceased at 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Crews respond to fire in downtown Watseka

10:48 a.m. update: Watseka fire officials say three apartments and two businesses are a total loss after a fire in the downtown area. The Deputy Fire Chief tells us they got the call around 5:30 this morning. The fire began in the apartments above destroying them and the connected businesses below. Those include Edward Jones […]
WATSEKA, IL
Baby burned at fireworks in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. — Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks on Monday night. 25 News said it reportedly happened at the 4th of July fireworks display at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire – several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.

