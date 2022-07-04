ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Williston welcomes politicians in 4th of July parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy 246th birthday, America! Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July. Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist...

The Valley Reporter

Vermont state Senate candidate Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen, a computer science professor at Norwich University, the founder and former chair of CVFiber and the former vice chair of the Berlin Select Board has announced his candidacy for the state Senate district serving Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe. “My three central campaign themes are housing, universal...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
sevendaysvt

In the Swim: Orders Are Flowing in to Vermont Pool Companies

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Hinesburg celebrates 4th of July with a hoedown

Happy 246th birthday, America! Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July. Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US. The woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist from Vermont has been returned to the United States. Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Vt. corrections officials present plan to address staffing crisis

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons. Corrections officials say the staffing situation at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury got so bad at one during the pandemic, the security of the facility was almost compromised. That was until they switched over to a new schedule.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

New exhibit spotlights Vt. farmer who revolutionized globe-making in US

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States. “This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Think Montpelier is just about the State House? Think Again.

Sponsored - Montpelier is so much more than just the State House. If you haven’t visited since your 5th grade field trip, now is the time to grab your friends and make the quick and easy trip to rediscover the Capital City. Pandemic silver lining: Montpelier had shed its past reputation and parking is plentiful and affordable. Plus, Montpelier is just a 40 minute drive from Burlington, just off of I-89.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Essex Junction celebrates 4th of July with a bang

Lake Placid celebrates the ‘People’s Parade’ on Main Street. Franklin County’s Elizabeth Parker has always been artistically inclined, but clay sculpting is something fairly new for this former painter. Did you know? Fun 4th of July facts. Updated: 10 hours ago. Happy 246th birthday, America! Here...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Child advocacy groups respond to education report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early childhood education system lacks coherence, vision, and leadership, according to a new state report by two outside groups. It’s a conclusion that many Vermont child advocates are all too familiar with. “It really is a system that sits in a lot of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Warren celebrates Independence Day with liberty theme

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Warren kicked off its 73rd Independence Day celebrations with its annual parade down Main Street. This year’s theme was liberty. A gigantic Lady Justice float was one of the impressive displays. She is wearing a blindfold and holding a sword and scales.
WARREN, VT
VTDigger

2nd-largest hospital in Vermont asks regulators for double-digit increase in charges

Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are voting on a new labor contract. The union says it struck a deal just before midnight with the UVM Medical Center. They say the two-year deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call. Voting starts online at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Police arrested two suspects in connection to St. Johnsbury shooting. What parents should know about new guidelines to keep sleeping babies safe. The American Academy of Pediatrics just updated the guidance on safe sleep for babies. Sanders endorses Balint for Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday offered...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Second rabid fox appears in Essex County

TICONDEROGA, NY. (WCAX) - Multiple people and animals attacked by a rabid fox in the North Country. The Essex County Health Department says the incident happened on Monday in Ticonderoga. They say the grey fox was “overly aggressive, drooling, and biting.” Three people -- and several pets and livestock --...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

