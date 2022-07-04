ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Animal workers prepare to help fleeing, furry friends after fireworks

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Lynn Haven Animal Control volunteers are preparing for an influx of calls about missing pets because of the loud booms from fireworks this Fourth of July.

Animal experts said the holiday sees the highest number of pets run away because of the loud fireworks.

“Well, it is a real bad situation with the fireworks and stuff. A lot of the animals are very scared of the loud noises — the booms and stuff,” said Lynn Haven Animal Control Supervisor, Ramona Bibbs.

Bibbs said it’s all hands on deck at the animal shelter on Independence Day.

“The phones are usually nonstop,” Bibbs said. “We’re always on the road and it also goes into the next day.”

Bibbs said they’re pulling shifts to make sure someone is there answering the phones or patrolling the streets.

“So we will be out there to try and save them before they get into the roads and get hit by a car,” Bibbs said. “We’ll be here manning the phones also to get the phone calls when the owners are calling in that their animals got out to get them back to their owners, we’ll have microchip scanners to scan them to see if they got microchips to get them back to their owners right away.”

She said there are a few ways you can lower your furry friend’s anxiety during the fireworks.

“Nights like this with the fireworks and stuff people should bring them inside away from the noise with the TV on some kind of noise going on,” Bibbs said. “Maybe some calming stuff for them reassuring them that it’s okay because they’re looking for that.”

Bibbs said if you don’t have a microchip or a tag with your name and phone number, she suggests writing your phone number on their collar. This will help people be able to find your pet’s home a lot quicker.

holmescounty.news

Westville mourns the loss of beloved former clerk

Beloved long-time Town of Westville clerk Donna Gillis passed away on June 28, but those she served say she leaves behind a legacy of love and giving. Gillis served as clerk for 22 years before she retired. During that time, she gave much back to her community. Gillis’ daughter, Rachel Herrington, says her mother had a giving heart.
WESTVILLE, FL
WMBB

Florida adds Purple Alerts to help find vulnerable adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new color has been added to the emergency alert list here in Florida. Purple Alerts now join AMBER, Silver, and Blue alerts as a means of notifying the public that law enforcement is searching for someone in danger. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Purple Alerts are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Liberty and Jett

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Liberty and Jett, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet kittens are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Realtors line Destin streets with flags for July 4th

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Just in time for Independence Day, Destin residents woke up to flags on their front lawns Sunday, July 3. Realtors with ERA American Realty selected neighborhoods around Destin and Okaloosa County to place flags for the holiday weekend. Joyce Campbell is a first-year realtor with ERA. She chose her own neighborhood […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

PCB residents discuss Sunnyside gates with Bay County commissioners

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Controversy continued Wednesday over beach access at the west end of Panama City Beach. The gates were going up at six access points in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Two dozen residents from the community attended the Bay County Commission meeting to voice their displeasure over the barriers to the beach. Those […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

