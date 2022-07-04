ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Thousands of travelers pack Orlando International Airport on the 4th of July

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether they were strolling, rolling, or walking in, travelers flooded Orlando International Airport this Independence Day.

Airports across the country saw thousands of delays and cancellations over the holiday weekend.

Orlando International Airport officials say the busiest days of this holiday travel period are already behind them.

They’re still expecting to see more than 130,000 passengers pass through the airport’s gates on July 4.

Traveler Latoya Ottey-Christie landed in Orlando Monday for a trip to Walt Disney World with her family. She says she was surprised by the crowds she witnessed.

“I thought people would be at the barbecue, not the airport,” Ottey-Christie said.

According to airport officials, they’re expecting to see more than 1.5 million passengers over the course of the entire holiday travel period, which continues through Wednesday.

Pistola Gonzalez
2d ago

ugh, I'd rather drive across the country than spend time at OIA on any day let alone a holiday. has to be one of the worst airports in the country.

