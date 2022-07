LODGEPOLE - Wheat Belt Public Power District customers in Cheyenne and Deuel Counties were without power Tuesday evening. The power utility announced their transmission provider was having issues which lead power outages from Lodgepole to Big Springs, north to the North Platte River. No information was given on what the issues were, however, the area dealt with gusty winds and hail during severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

LODGEPOLE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO