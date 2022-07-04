Cubs' Nelson Velázquez Hits First Career Home Run Vs. Brewers
By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
2 days ago
Cubs' Nelson Velázquez hits first career HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nelson Velázquez put himself on the map as a prospect in 2021 with a powerful season at the plate that eventually earned...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn’t getting consistent playing time. The Cubs’ backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago’s 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “I’ve just got to mentally prepare myself, do what I need to do in the cage and just kind of prepare myself that way versus playing every day,” Higgins said. “That’s my role. I’ve accepted it. I’m all about it.” Chicago took two of three at Milwaukee as the Cubs continue recovering from their June swoon.
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jason Alexander the Milwaukee Brewers. Morel is grabbing a seat after he went 0-for-2 with three walks and a pair of strikeouts Monday. David Bote is covering second base while Alfonso Rivas replaces Morel in the lineup to play first base and bat sixth.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder. It was the shortest of Hendricks' 16 starts this season. “We'll let the doctors take a look and see how he presents tomorrow,”...
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jason Alexander the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras exited Monday's game with a hamstring injury and he will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Yan Gomes is starting at catcher while Rafael Ortega serves as the designated hitter and leadoff batter. Nico Hoerner is hitting second.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 231 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .235 batting average with a .735 OPS, 6 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Baker Mayfield finally found his way out of Cleveland on Tuesday as the Browns reportedly traded the 2018 No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round selection. Mayfield's arrival in Carolina slightly jostles the NFC picture for the 2022 season and could have interesting ramifications on the...
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
The Chicago Bears are drawing up plans for a new football stadium — and might throw in one for baseball while they’re at it. The team is actively exploring relocating to Arlington Heights, a city of about 78,000 northwest of Chicago. The team has paid $125,000 for studies...
Comments / 0