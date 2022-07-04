ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mother and three young kids escape Milwaukee housefire, losing everything

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VSLG_0gUfKFjh00

MILWAUKEE — A southside family was able to escape a destructive house fire that swept through three homes along 20th and Grant. The family is now asking for the community's help.

The victim, Brittany Rozewicz, shared that her home was declared a total loss after the blaze ripped through on June 26.

"Nothing made it. Nothing was salvageable. It's gone, the whole house is gone," said Rozewicz.

TMJ4 cameras captured fire crews at the home putting out the flames as residents looked on in disbelief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAMfB_0gUfKFjh00
The victim, Brittany Rozewicz, shared that her home was declared a total loss after the blaze ripped through on June 26.

Rozewicz and her three young kids were asleep inside the home moments before the fire broke out.

"When I woke up my whole bedroom window was on fire."

Her children, ages seven, three and the youngest only nine months, were also asleep when she noticed the fire.

"I grabbed my baby out of his crib, I ran downstairs, my other two sons were sleeping in the front room, I woke them up as fast as I could and got them down the block to my mother's house."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koj8A_0gUfKFjh00
Brittany Rozewicz and her three young kids were asleep inside the home moments before the fire broke out.

Thankfully everyone was safe, including their dog Buddy who was rescued by a firefighter.

The flames spread quickly to two neighboring homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rozewicz said the process is painful, but not as bad as it easily could have been.

"It was a family house, so I mean I have so many sentimental memories. I grew up in this house. I always resort back to the fact that it could have been worse. I'm just thankful that my babies are okay."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family get back on their feet. To donate, click on this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

Related
seehafernews.com

Fireworks Explode in Sheboygan County Pickup Truck

A pickup truck parked at a home in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima Monday evening burst into flames. Firefighters and police were called to the home, which was located on County Road V, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee: Four Children Shot In Four Days

Relatives of 16-year-old Malik Simmons say he is now brain-dead after being shot over the weekend. He had reportedly been involved in a fight over whether Simmons had paid for a $10 belt. The Milwaukee teen was one of four children shot in the city in four days. Two of...
fox44news.com

Temple girl dies while attempting TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.”. The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani Erika Renee Walton – in addition to the death of nine-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both died while attempting the “Blackout Challenge” – which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

95th and Allyn shooting; Milwaukee boy dead, man now charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead on June 28. Prosecutors accuse Taeshaun Chapman, 19, in the shooting that killed Dechale Hampton near 95th and Allyn. Police were called to the area around 3:50 a.m. the morning...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'I am angry with Kia': Dealership break-in leaves Milwaukee woman's car damaged

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
spectrumnews1.com

Special Spaces creates new bedroom for 2-year-old girl battling cancer

WEST BEND, Wis.— A nonprofit that provides kids with cancer a brand new room makeover is unveiling one of its designs. Special Spaces is a nonprofit that operates in many states around the country, including Wisconsin. They provide kids battling cancer with a room makeover to help them heal.
WEST BEND, WI
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityjournal.net

Two 3 Year Old Children Shot

Over the weekend, a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday. It seemed to be an accidental shooting, according to MPD. Police responded to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 52nd Street, according to a news release. This was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge

MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Drink With Your Dog in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s a great city for drinking. It’s a great city for dogs. It’s a great city for drinking with your dog. And why shouldn’t you? There’s no reason a night out with friends shouldn’t include your best friend. Or, if you’re single, that you shouldn’t take advantage of the dating cheat code “PUPPY.” Or that Fido should be stuck at home when you could be enjoying the sudsy charms of a warm Milwaukee summer together. After all, it’s not drinking alone if you’re with your dog.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy