Milwaukee, WI

MPD: 4 children ages 16 and younger shot over holiday weekend, latest victim in ‘grave’ condition

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four children, ages 16 and younger, were shot in separate incidents in a span of 48 hours over the holiday weekend.

The latest shooting victim is a 16-year-old boy, whose family fears he may not make it. Kevin Simmons says his son Malik remains in a coma after being shot over a dispute about a counterfeit belt.

"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8,” Kevin said as he counted the bullet holes in the back of his home on Milwaukee’s northwest side. He says one of those bullets struck his son Malik shortly after midnight on the Fourth of July.

"We popped fireworks last night, me and my sons,” he said. “We were out here, we had fun, we had a nice cookout. We had a real good time and then to go to bed and wake up and somebody says Malik was shot is just unbelievable."

Kevin says Malik bought a belt from another teen Sunday and they got into an argument and then a fist fight about whether the belt was fake. Several hours later, Kevin says Malik was shot while standing in the doorway.

"I think it was a retaliation,” Kevin said. “They probably looked through the window and saw my son come to the door and as he come to the door, it looked like they started shooting because you can see it's angled shots."

Kevin says his son, who’s supposed to be a junior this fall at Vincent High School, is fighting for his life in the hospital.

"I just told my son ‘Stay strong, stay strong man. We're here praying for you, we want you to wake up’, but the doctors, they ain’t gave us any good news."

Additionally, Milwaukee police say two 15-year-olds were shot in separate incidents over the weekend that stemmed from arguments. Investigators say a three-year-old got a hold of a gun Saturday and unintentionally shot himself. Police say the toddler is now in critical condition.

Milwaukee police data shows 15 people, ages 18 and younger, have been killed in shootings this year. Another 73 people, ages 18 and younger, have been injured in non-fatal shootings.

"When I see news about kids being shot and harmed by gunfire, I think it's senseless, right?" Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says the city has a lot of work that needs to be done to address gun violence, especially when dozens of children are victims.

“When people see bad things happening in their neighborhood, I want them to feel empowered,” he said. “I want them to feel empowered to call the authorities so we can put an end to the bad things that are happening."

Comments / 15

gueen B
2d ago

A 16 yr old selling a belt on the street weather it was real or not. come on parents take responsibility for what ur children are doing. I have 6 brothers & 2 sisters & I can guarantee u none of us were on the streets selling anything. Rise ur children with the correct morals.

Reply
11
I'm ME..No_apologies
2d ago

To the ppl that say these kids don't 'understand abt the permanent damage being made with guns'.... but they know it more then most adults. My 17 yr old says they are so used to the death of their classmates due to gun violence that they don't even flinch anymore hearing about it. They hear it, they see it, they live it! And it's sad because no one has an answer to make it stop!

Reply
4
loretta
2d ago

Clearly there’s a problem with guns and kids either accidentally getting shot or running around with guns and they haven’t a clue of the permanent damage they are doing . Kids don’t realize they are ruining there lives as well as the victims and everyone’s families as well . Wtf we never use to have kids running around shooting each other .

Reply
3
