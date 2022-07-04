ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Legislation aims to shield UK internet users from state-backed disinformation

By Dan Milmo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpM9e_0gUfK8dr00
A screenshot of Ben Wallace being prank-called earlier this year by Russian hoaxers Photograph: Vovan222prank

Tech firms will be required to shield internet users from state-sponsored disinformation posing a threat to UK society and democracy, under changes to a landmark online safety bill .

The legislation will require social media platforms, video streaming services and search engines to take action to minimise people’s exposure to foreign state-backed disinformation aimed at interfering with the UK. Such content would, for instance, include incidents such as the video of Ben Wallace being prank-called earlier this year by Russian hoaxers pretending to be the Ukrainian prime minister.

The culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, said the Ukraine invasion had underlined Russia’s willingness to use social media to spread lies and disinformation.

“We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded ,” she said. “That’s why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation.”

Related: Planned EU rules to protect children online are attack on privacy, warn critics

A Russian prankster duo called Vovan and Lexus claimed responsibility for the Wallace call, which took place in March. The pair were suspected of links to Russia’s security services, which they denied. A clip of the call was posted on YouTube but then taken down by the Google-owned video service.

The amendment will be added to the forthcoming national security bill, which undergoes parliamentary scrutiny by a committee of MPs next week. In its current form the online safety bill, which is expected to pass into law by the end of the year, already requires tech firms to take action on state-sponsored disinformation that harms individuals – such as threats to kill.

“Disinformation is often seeded by multiple fake personas, with the aim of getting real users, unwittingly, then to ‘share’ it,” said security minister Damian Hinds. “We need the big online platforms to do more to identify and disrupt this sort of coordinated inauthentic behaviour. That is what this proposed change in the law is about.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The amendment will add a new disinformation offence to the list of priority offences in the bill, which tech firms are required to prevent proactively. These include terrorism, child sexual abuse and fraud offences. Breaches of the act would be punished by the communications regulator, Ofcom, with fines of up to £18m or 10% of a company’s global turnover, which could run into billions of pounds for some of the US-based tech giants.

The government amendment was announced as the digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) committee proposed changes to the bill that would curb the influence of the culture secretary in shaping new rules for tech firms. The amendments proposed by the committee scrap the secretary of state’s right to direct or block Ofcom in issuing codes of practice, including on dealing with terrorist and child sexual exploitation content, before parliament considers them.

“A free media depends on ensuring the regulator is free from the threat of day-to-day interference from the executive,” said Julian Knight MP, the committee’s Conservative chair. “The government will still have an important role in setting the direction of travel, but Ofcom must not be constantly peering over its shoulder answering to the whims of a backseat-driving secretary of state.”

A DCMS spokesperson said: “Technology is changing rapidly and while the bill will maintain Ofcom’s independence it gives democratically elected governments and parliament appropriate oversight to address any issues that fall outside Ofcom’s remit in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

TechScape: Can the UK create a safer internet?

Respect can be a rare commodity online, depending on what Twitter threads or Facebook groups you are in. But the word was used firmly by the UK government last month when it said it would resist attempts to water down its proposed powers over the internet. The mannered language belies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Boris Johnson admits to private meeting with ex-KGB agent

Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that he met ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev at an Italian palazzo without officials present in April 2018, when he was foreign secretary. The prime minister told MPs that he had “certainly met” Lebedev, also the former owner of the Independent, acknowledged that...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Prospective EA chair refuses to divest from firm chosen for government project

The prospective new chair of the Environment Agency is refusing to divest his shareholding in a hydrogen and carbon capture company chosen for a major government project. Alan Lovell stood down as a director of Progressive Energy last month, according to Companies House records, two days after being announced as the preferred candidate for the role running England’s environmental watchdog.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hinds
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Nadine Dorries
AFP

New Zealand's Ardern decries UN 'failure' over Ukraine war

The UN Security Council has failed in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, describing Moscow's role as "morally bankrupt." Russia had used its place on the council to take a "morally bankrupt position in the wake of a morally bankrupt and illegal war", Ardern said.
WORLD
Reuters

Britain's Northern Ireland minister resigns

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Disinformation#Ukraine#Russian#Photograph#Vovan222prank Tech#Ukrainian#Lexus
The Guardian

Don’t waste all your anger on Boris Johnson — save some for his enablers

In 2019 the now-departed chancellor, Rishi Sunak, played a vital role in boosting Boris Johnson’s chances of becoming Tory leader. He co-wrote a statement declaring: “Boris Johnson is one of life’s optimists and can help us recapture a sense of excitement and hope about what we Conservatives can do for Britain.” On Tuesday night, he changed his mind. It had apparently taken him three years to discover what everyone already knew – indeed, what Johnson had blatantly advertised all along, dangling from a zipwire, standing beside the Vote Leave bus, filing fibbing copy to the Telegraph.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Edinburgh fringe tries to quell revolt after criticism of 2022 event

The Edinburgh fringe festival is attempting to quell a rebellion by hundreds of comedians and producers who accuse organisers of mismanaging this year’s event. More than 1,600 people, including comedians such as Joe Lycett and Jo Caulfield and some of the UK’s most senior theatre producers and agents, signed an open letter criticising the fringe for scrapping its ticketing app, a lack of transparency, and failing to help with soaring accommodation costs and cuts in train services.
BREXIT
The Guardian

The Guardian

344K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy